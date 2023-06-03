HT Auto
Honda Shine 100 Specifications

Honda Shine 100 starting price is Rs. 64,900 in India. Honda Shine 100 is available in 1 variant and Powered by a null engine.
Honda Shine 100 Specs

Honda Shine 100 comes with Manual transmission. The price of Shine 100 starts at Rs. 64,900 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Honda Shine 100 sits in the Commuter Bikes segment in the Indian ...Read More

Honda Shine 100 Specifications and Features

Saddle Height
786 mm
Ground Clearance
168 mm
Wheelbase
1245 mm
Front Brake Diameter
Drum
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake Diameter
Drum
Max Power
7.5 bhp @ 7500 rpm
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, 2 Valve, Air Cooled Engine
Cooling System
Air-Cooled
Max Torque
8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
4 Speed Manual
Starting
Kick Start
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Valve Per Cylinder
1
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Chassis
Tubular Frame
Front Suspension
Telescopic Forks
Rear Suspension
Dual Rear Shock Absorbers
Additional Features
Long and Comfortable Seat - 677 mm, Side Stand with Engine Inhibitor
Odometer
Analogue
Seat Type
Split
Speedometer
Analogue
Tail Light
Halogen Bulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
Halogen Bulb

Honda Shine 100 News

Honda two-wheeler sales slid 6.7% in May, increasing the delta when compared to Hero, while TVS closes in on the manufacturer
Honda Two-Wheeler sales slide 7% in May despite new launches Shine 100, Activa H-Smart
3 Jun 2023
Delivery of 500 units of Shine 100 across Uttar Pradesh on the first day
Honda commences deliveries of Shine 100 in India
20 May 2023
Mr. Anurag Saxena, Regional Business Head-Sales, North Region, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, Mr. Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India and Mr. Shivaprakash Hiremath, Operating Officer-Customer Service, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India at the launch of Honda Shine 100 in Rajasthan.
Newly launched Honda Shine 100 gets 10-year warranty and a special price only in these states: Details
17 May 2023
Both motorcycles are purpose-built for commuting.
Honda Shine 100 vs TVS Radeon: Which affordable motorcycle should you buy?
13 May 2023
Honda Shine 100 gets an all-new frame and engine.
Dispatches of Honda Shine 100, rival to Hero Splendor Plus and Bajaj Platina 100 starts
3 May 2023
View all
 

Honda Shine 100 Variants & Price List

Honda Shine 100 price starts at ₹ 64,900 and goes upto ₹ 64,900 (Ex-showroom). Honda Shine 100 comes in 1 variants. Honda Shine 100 top variant price is ₹ 64,900.

STD
64,900*
100.0 cc
7.5 bhp @ 7500 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

