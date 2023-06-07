HT Auto
TVS Sport Specifications

TVS Sport starting price is Rs. 46,375 in India. TVS Sport is available in 2 variant and Powered by a null engine.
46,375 - 64,635*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
TVS Sport Specs

TVS Sport comes with 109.7 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Sport starts at Rs. 46,375 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, TVS Sport sits in the Commuter Bikes segment in ...Read More

TVS Sport Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Electric Start Alloy Wheel BS6
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
10 L
Ground Clearance
175 mm
Length
1950 mm
Wheelbase
1236 mm
Engine Oil
1 L
Height
1080 mm
Width
705 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-2.75-17,Rear :-3.0-17
Radial Tyre
Yes
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tube
Max Power
8.29 PS @ 7350 rpm
Stroke
48.8 mm
Max Torque
8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Ignition
ECU - Electronic Control Unit
No of Cylinders
1
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Compression Ratio
10.0 : 1
Displacement
109.7 cc
Clutch
Wet, Multi Plate
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, fuel injection , air cooled spark ignition engine
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
4 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
53.5 mm
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Graphics
Yes
Rear Suspension
5 Step adjustable Hydraulic Shock Absorber
Front Suspension
Telescopic Oil Damped
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Speedometer
Analogue
Console
Analogue
Additional Features
Air Filter ( Paper Filter Element ), Gear Shift Pattern ( All Up ), Econometer
Odometer
Analogue
Pass Switch
Yes
Braking Type
Synchronized Braking System
Stepup Seat
With Long Seat
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 4 Ah
DRLs
Yes
Tail Light
Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Average Fuel economy Indicator
Yes
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
Halogen

News

The BMW M 1000 XR prototype makes in excess of 197 bhp with a kerb weight of 223 kg
BMW M 1000 XR teased as brand’s first ‘M’ performance sport-tourer
7 Jun 2023
The Indian Sport Chief is a new power cruiser from the American manufacturer taking on the Ducati Diavel and the Harley-Davidson Sportster S
2023 Indian Sport Chief cruiser revealed globally, likely to come to India
23 Feb 2023
Range Rover Sport Deer Valley Edition
Range Rover Sport Deer Valley Edition is influenced by high-altitude locale
23 Feb 2023
All-new Range Rover Sport
Deliveries for all-new Range Rover Sport SUV commence. Check details
12 Dec 2022
Both road-biased adventure tourers look radically different from each other.&nbsp;
Triumph Tiger Sport 660 vs Kawasaki Versys 650: Price, specs & hardware compared
6 Oct 2022
TVS Sport Variants & Price List

TVS Sport price starts at ₹ 46,375 and goes upto ₹ 64,635 (Ex-showroom). TVS Sport comes in 2 variants. TVS Sport top variant price is ₹ 55,925.

Kick Start Alloy Wheel BS6
46,375*
109.7 cc
8.29 PS @ 7350 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Electric Start Alloy Wheel BS6
55,925*
109.7 cc
8.29 PS @ 7350 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

