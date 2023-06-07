HT Auto
BMW M 1000 XR teased as brand’s first ‘M’ performance sport-tourer

The ‘M’ badge denotes performance in the BMW universe and the Bavarian manufacturer brought the coveted badge to its flagship motorcycles as well in recent years. After making its way on the BMW M 1000 RR and the M 1000 R, BMW Motorrad has now teased the M 1000 XR as the third motorcycle in the bike maker’s stable to get the M treatment. The prototype was spotted being ridden by Peter Hickman on the Isle of Man last week.

| Updated on: 07 Jun 2023, 21:31 PM
The BMW M 1000 XR prototype makes in excess of 197 bhp with a kerb weight of 223 kg
The BMW M 1000 XR prototype makes in excess of 197 bhp with a kerb weight of 223 kg

The BMW M 1000 XR is essentially the more performance-oriented version of the BMW S 1000 XR sport tourer and promises some stellar power figures, which will make some litre-class superbikes look tame. The M-spec S 1000 XR gets ShiftCam technology on its 999 cc four-cylinder motor with variable-valve timing. Power output is in excess of 197 bhp with a kerb weight of just 223 kg. The top speed is said to be 280 kmph, which is a proper superbike number.

Also Read : This BMW M 1000 R can handle race tracks and country roads

The BMW M 1000 XR prototype gets winglets for additional downforce

BMW Motorrad will also offer an M Competition package on the M 1000 XR when it comes out that will offer further weight reduction and increased riding dynamics. Furthermore, the performance adventure sport comes with M winglets to keep the front on the ground offering strong downforce and better stability at high speeds. This also means less regulation from the traction control system. BMW also says that the front-wheel-oriented seating posture ensures better bike control, especially in the supersport mode.

Other upgrades include the new M Brakes with a radial hand brake pump and blue anodised brake callipers that get the M logo. The motorcycle also gets lightweight forged aluminium wheels, dynamic damper control (DDC), Race Pro riding mode, and a host of electronic aids.

The BMW M 1000 XR prototype will go on sale in Europe first later this year

The BMW M 1000 XR will make it to developed markets first later this year before being launched in other markets. There’s no word on any unit allocations for India yet but there could be some models coming here based on demand.

