Engine and Transmission: It sources power from a newly developed 999 cc water/oil-cooled 4 cylinder inline engine which is based on the S 1000 RR's engine. It pumps out 212 hp (156 kW) of power at 14,500 rpm and 113

Nm of peak torque at 11000 rpm. The engine propels the bike from 0 to 100Km/h in 3.1 seconds. The bike can achieve a maximum speed of 306 km/h.