BMW Motorrad on Thursday launched the new M 1000 RR supersport motorcycle in the country. It is BMW's first 'M Performance' bike in the company's portfolio. The bike maker announced that it has already initiated bookings on the new bike which will be made available through all the authorised BMW Motorrad India dealerships in the country. Here are its top five highlights:

Price: The M 1000 RR has been launched in two variants - the M 1000 RR (standard) and the M 1000 RR Competition. While the former has been priced at 42 lakh (ex-showroom), the latter has been priced at 45 lakh (ex-showroom).

Engine and Transmission: It sources power from a newly developed 999 cc water/oil-cooled 4 cylinder inline engine which is based on the S 1000 RR's engine. It pumps out 212 hp (156 kW) of power at 14,500 rpm and 113

Nm of peak torque at 11000 rpm. The engine propels the bike from 0 to 100Km/h in 3.1 seconds. The bike can achieve a maximum speed of 306 km/h.

M Competition Package: This pack is offered on the higher-spec variant of the bike. As per the company, this 'converts this super street bike into a weekend race track machine.'

Some of the key highlights of this package include M GPS lap trigger, M Billet Pack (M Engine Protectors, M Brake Lever Folding, M Brake Lever Guard, M Clutch Lever Folding, M Rider Footrest System), and Carbon Pack (M Carbon Front and Rear Mudguard, M Carbon Upper Fairing Side Panel, Passenger Kit, Pillion Seat Cover, M Carbon Tank Cover, M Carbon Chain Guard, M Carbon Sprocket Cover).

Riding Modes: The bike comes fitted with four modes including Rain, Road, Dynamic, and Race mode. All these modes are offered as standard.

M philosophy: It is the first bike to get BMW's M performance badge. “Based on BMW M philosophy it is built with passion and offers pure racing technology for the highest performance demands in motorsport and adrenaline-driven perfectionists on the road," said Vikram Pawah, President BMW Group India.

