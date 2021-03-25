M Competition Package: This pack is offered on the higher-spec variant of the bike. As per the company, this 'converts this super street bike into a weekend race track machine.'
Some of the key highlights of this package include M GPS lap trigger, M Billet Pack (M Engine Protectors, M Brake Lever Folding, M Brake Lever Guard, M Clutch Lever Folding, M Rider Footrest System), and Carbon Pack (M Carbon Front and Rear Mudguard, M Carbon Upper Fairing Side Panel, Passenger Kit, Pillion Seat Cover, M Carbon Tank Cover, M Carbon Chain Guard, M Carbon Sprocket Cover).