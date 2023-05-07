This BMW M 1000 R can handle race tracks and country roads  

Published May 07, 2023

The BMW M 1000 R is the second M model from BMW Motorrad

Called the M Roadster, this motorcycle's power train is based on the RR engine

The motorcycle features a modified water-cooled four-cylinder in-line engine

It churns power output of 210 hp and peak torque of 113 Nm

The bike gets winglets in the area of the front side panels to offer riding stability at high speeds

The suspension and the chassis have been trimmed in a way to make the motorcycle capable for country roads and race tracks

The Brake Slide Assist function helps a rider to brake drift into corners with a constant slide

The Hill Start Control Pro functionality assists a rider to comfortably start off on inclines

The motorcycle's 6.5-inch TFT display comes with OBD interface for M GPS Datalogger and M GPS Laptrigger
