This BMW M 1000 R can handle race tracks and country roads  

The BMW M 1000 R is the second M model from BMW Motorrad
Called the M Roadster, this motorcycle's power train is based on the RR engine
The motorcycle features a modified water-cooled four-cylinder in-line engine
It churns power output of 210 hp and peak torque of 113 Nm
The bike gets winglets in the area of the front side panels to offer riding stability at high speeds
The suspension and the chassis have been trimmed in a way to make the motorcycle capable for country roads and race tracks
The Brake Slide Assist function helps a rider to brake drift into corners with a constant slide
The Hill Start Control Pro functionality assists a rider to comfortably start off on inclines
The motorcycle's 6.5-inch TFT display comes with OBD interface for M GPS Datalogger and M GPS Laptrigger