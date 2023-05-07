This modified Bajaj Avenger can become devil's ride

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published May 07, 2023

Neev Motorcycles has modified a Bajaj Avenger 220 

Named as Atom, the team has built several parts to create this model

The motorcycle has been modified into a bobber

The body of the bike gets custom paint job of black and grey 

The makers have swapped the stock lights with a new headlamp

The model also gets custom-made fenders, fuel tank, fork covers and a CNC-made triple tree

The swingarm of the motorcycle has been extended to increase the wheelbase

There are handlebar risers and a different exhaust system
Know more about this modified Bajaj Avenger 220 in detail
