This modified Bajaj Avenger can become devil's ride

Neev Motorcycles has modified a Bajaj Avenger 220
Named as Atom, the team has built several parts to create this model
The motorcycle has been modified into a bobber
The body of the bike gets custom paint job of black and grey
The makers have swapped the stock lights with a new headlamp
The model also gets custom-made fenders, fuel tank, fork covers and a CNC-made triple tree
The swingarm of the motorcycle has been extended to increase the wheelbase
There are handlebar risers and a different exhaust system