Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
TVS Radeon comes with 109.7 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Radeon starts at Rs. 59,942 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, TVS Radeon sits in the Commuter Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
TVS Radeon price starts at ₹ 59,942 and goes upto ₹ 71,542 (Ex-showroom). TVS Radeon comes in 3 variants. TVS Radeon top variant price is ₹ 65,942.
₹59,942*
109.7 cc
8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm
₹62,942*
109.7 cc
68.6 kmpl
8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm
₹65,942*
109.7 cc
8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price