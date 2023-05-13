HT Auto
TVS Radeon Specifications

TVS Radeon starting price is Rs. 59,942 in India. TVS Radeon is available in 3 variant and Powered by a null engine.
59,942 - 71,542*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
TVS Radeon Specs

TVS Radeon comes with 109.7 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Radeon starts at Rs. 59,942 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, TVS Radeon sits in the Commuter Bikes segment in ...Read More

TVS Radeon Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Commuter Bike of the Year - Disc BS6
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
10 L
Ground Clearance
180 mm
Length
2025 mm
Wheelbase
1265 mm
Kerb Weight
118 kg
Height
1080 mm
Width
705 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm, Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
240 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-2.75-18,Rear :- 3.00-18
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Max Power
8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm
Stroke
48.8 mm
Max Torque
8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Ignition
ECU
No of Cylinders
1
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Compression Ratio
10.0 : 1
Displacement
109.7 cc
Clutch
Wet, multiple-disc
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Engine Type
4 Stroke Duralife Engine
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Gear Box
4 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
53.5 mm
Chassis
Single Cradle Tubular Frame
Body Graphics
Yes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Rear Suspension
5 step adjustable hydraulic shock absorber
Front Suspension
Telescopic oil damped shock absorber
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Charging Point
Yes
Speedometer
Analogue
Console
Analogue
Additional Features
Lady pillion handle with hook
Carry Hook
Yes
Odometer
Analogue
Pass Switch
Yes
Braking Type
Synchronized Braking System
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 4 Ah
DRLs
Yes
Tail Light
Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Headlight
Halogen
Battery Type
Maintenance Free

TVS Radeon News

Both motorcycles are purpose-built for commuting.
Honda Shine 100 vs TVS Radeon: Which affordable motorcycle should you buy?
13 May 2023
2022 TVS Radeon
TVS Radeon 2022: Price, Mileage, Features, Colors & More
30 Jun 2022
Both the newly introduced paint schemes on the TVS Radeon get a dual-tone fuel tank and a body-coloured headlamp assembly.
TVS Radeon launched in new colours for festive season. Check new prices here
23 Oct 2021
TVS iQube electric scooter.
TVS Motor Company records 4% jump in total sales in July
2 Aug 2023
25 women riders atop TVS Ronin bikes have embarked on a seven-day ride from Delhi to Dras.
All-women motorcycle rally reaches Kargil on TVS Ronin, celebrates Kargil Divas
29 Jul 2023
TVS Radeon Variants & Price List

TVS Radeon price starts at ₹ 59,942 and goes upto ₹ 71,542 (Ex-showroom). TVS Radeon comes in 3 variants. TVS Radeon top variant price is ₹ 65,942.

Base Edition BS6
59,942*
109.7 cc
8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Commuter Bike of the Year - Drum BS6
62,942*
109.7 cc
68.6 kmpl
8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Commuter Bike of the Year - Disc BS6
65,942*
109.7 cc
8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
