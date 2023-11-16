Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeNew BikesTVSRadeonCommuter Bike of the Year - Drum BS6

TVS Radeon Commuter Bike of the Year - Drum BS6

1/18
2/18
3/18
4/18
5/18
View all Images
6/18
79,823*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers
TVS Radeon Key Specs
Engine109.7 cc
Mileage68.6 kmpl
View all Radeon specs and features

Radeon Commuter Bike of the Year - Drum BS6 Latest Updates

Radeon falls under Commuter Bikes category and has 3 variants. The price of Radeon Commuter Bike of the Year - Drum BS6 in Delhi is Rs. 79,823. The fuel capacity

  • Fuel Capacity: 10 L
  • Length: 2025 mm
  • Highway Mileage: 68.6 kmpl
  • Max Power: 8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm
  • Engine Type: 4 Stroke Duralife Engine
    • Mileage of Commuter Bike of the Year - Drum BS6 is 68.6 kmpl....Read More

    TVS Radeon Commuter Bike of the Year - Drum BS6 Price

    Commuter Bike of the Year - Drum BS6
    ₹ 79,823*On-Road Price
    109.7 cc
    68.6 kmpl
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    66,782
    RTO
    5,909
    Insurance
    5,342
    Accessories Charges
    1,790
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    79,823
    EMI@1,716/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Close

    TVS Radeon Commuter Bike of the Year - Drum BS6 Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    10 L
    Ground Clearance
    180 mm
    Length
    2025 mm
    Wheelbase
    1265 mm
    Kerb Weight
    116 kg
    Height
    1080 mm
    Width
    705 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-457.2 mm, Rear :-457.2 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    130 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-2.75-18,Rear :- 3.00-18
    Rear Brake Diameter
    110 mm
    Front Brake
    Drum
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Braking (60-0 Kmph)
    23.07 mm
    Roll-ons (40-80 kmph)
    12.43s
    Acceleration (0-80 Kmph)
    13.98s
    Roll-ons (30-70 kmph)
    7.88s
    Acceleration (0-60 Kmph)
    6.89s
    Quarter Mile
    21.94 s @ 88.56 kmph
    Highway Mileage
    68.6 kmpl
    Acceleration (0-40 Kmph)
    3.32s
    Braking (80-0 Kmph)
    4.75 mm
    City Mileage
    73.68 kmpl
    Top Speed
    94.88 kmph
    Max Power
    8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm
    Stroke
    48.8 mm
    Max Torque
    8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Ignition
    ECU
    Drive Type
    Chain Drive
    Compression Ratio
    10.0 : 1
    Displacement
    109.7 cc
    Clutch
    Wet, multiple-disc
    Cooling System
    Air Cooled
    Engine Type
    4 Stroke Duralife Engine
    Starting
    Kick and Self Start
    Gear Box
    4 Speed
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Emission Type
    bs6
    Bore
    53.5 mm
    No of Cylinders
    1
    Chassis
    Single Cradle Tubular Frame
    Body Type
    Commuter Bikes
    Body Graphics
    Yes
    Rear Suspension
    5 step adjustable hydraulic shock absorber
    Front Suspension
    Telescopic oil damped shock absorber
    Charging at Charging Station
    No
    Charging at Home
    No
    Charging Point
    Yes
    Speedometer
    Analogue
    Console
    Analogue
    Additional Features
    Lady pillion handle with hook
    Carry Hook
    Yes
    Odometer
    Analogue
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Braking Type
    Synchronized Braking System
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    Battery Capacity
    12 V, 4 Ah
    DRLs
    Yes
    Tail Light
    Bulb
    Turn Signal Lamp
    Bulb
    Headlight
    Halogen
    Battery Type
    Maintenance Free
    TVS Radeon Commuter Bike of the Year - Drum BS6 EMI
    EMI1,544 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    71,840
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    71,840
    Interest Amount
    20,807
    Payable Amount
    92,647

    TVS Radeon other Variants

    Base Edition BS6
    ₹ 71,882*On-Road Price
    109.7 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    61,242
    RTO
    4,899
    Insurance
    5,741
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    71,882
    EMI@1,545/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Close
    View breakup

    TVS Radeon Alternatives

    Hero Splendor Plus

    Hero Splendor Plus 100 Million Edition

    60,310 - 67,405
    Check latest Offers
    Radeon vs Splendor Plu...
    Bajaj CT110

    Bajaj CT110 X

    50,483 - 62,349
    Check latest Offers
    Radeon vs CT110
    TVS Star City Plus

    TVS Star City Plus ES Disc

    63,338 - 72,515
    Check latest Offers
    Radeon vs Star City Pl...

    Popular TVS Bikes

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    View all  TVS Bikes

    Latest Bikes in India 2023

    Flycon T3

    Flycon T3

    89,999 - 1.15 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Flycon Empire

    Flycon Empire

    79,900
    Check latest offers
    Flycon Grove

    Flycon Grove

    74,629 - 80,957
    Check latest offers
    Okaya EV Motofaast

    Okaya EV Motofaast

    1.37 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Flycon Bright

    Flycon Bright

    80,000
    Check latest offers

    Popular Bikes in India 2023

    PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

    PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

    1.15 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Yamaha MT-15

    Yamaha MT-15

    1.4 - 1.41 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Hero Splendor Plus

    Hero Splendor Plus

    60,310 - 67,405
    Check latest offers
    Yamaha R15 V4

    Yamaha R15 V4

    1.74 - 1.86 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    1.5 - 1.7 Lakhs
    Check latest offers

    Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

    Super Soco Cumini

    Super Soco Cumini

    90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details
    Super Soco TC Wander

    Super Soco TC Wander

    1.4 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    TVS Zeppelin R

    TVS Zeppelin R

    1.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Honda Activa 7G

    Honda Activa 7G

    80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details
    Indian Scout Bobber

    Indian Scout Bobber

    13.15 - 13.65 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details