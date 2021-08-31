TVS Radeon on road price in Lucknow starts from Rs. 77,130. The on road price for TVS Radeon top variant goes up to Rs. 85,300 in Lucknow. The lowest price model is TVS Radeon TVS Radeon on road price in Lucknow starts from Rs. 77,130. The on road price for TVS Radeon top variant goes up to Rs. 85,300 in Lucknow. The lowest price model is TVS Radeon Base Edition BS6 and the most priced model is TVS Radeon Commuter Bike of the Year - Disc BS6. Visit your nearest TVS Radeon dealers and showrooms in Lucknow for best offers. TVS Radeon on road price breakup in Lucknow includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price TVS Radeon Base Edition BS6 ₹ 77,130 TVS Radeon Commuter Bike of the Year - Drum BS6 ₹ 81,930 TVS Radeon Commuter Bike of the Year - Disc BS6 ₹ 85,300