hamburger icon
HomeNew BikesTVSRadeonBase Edition BS6
RadeonPriceMileageSpecifications
TVS Radeon Front Left View
1/14
TVS Radeon Front Right View
2/14
TVS Radeon Front View
3/14
TVS Radeon Left View
4/14
TVS Radeon Rear Left View
5/14
TVS Radeon Rear Right View
View all Images
6/14

TVS Radeon Base Edition BS6

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
72,783*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
61 Offers Available
TVS Radeon Key Specs
Engine109.7 cc
View all Radeon specs and features

Radeon Base Edition BS6

Radeon Base Edition BS6 Prices

The Radeon Base Edition BS6, is listed at ₹72,783 (ex-showroom).

Radeon Base Edition BS6 Mileage

All variants of the Radeon offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Radeon Base Edition BS6 Colours

The Radeon Base Edition BS6 is available in 8 colour options: Blue Black, All Black, Black, Metal Black, Red Black, Royal Purple, Starlight Blue, Titanium Grey.

Radeon Base Edition BS6 Engine and Transmission

The Radeon Base Edition BS6 is powered by a 109.7 cc engine.

Radeon Base Edition BS6 vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Radeon's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hero Passion Plus priced between ₹80.33 Thousands - 84.13 Thousands or the Hero Splendor Plus priced between ₹77.56 Thousands - 80.33 Thousands.

Radeon Base Edition BS6 Specs & Features

The Radeon Base Edition BS6 has Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Low Fuel Indicator.

TVS Radeon Base Edition BS6 Price

Radeon Base Edition BS6

₹ 72,783*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
61,600
RTO
4,928
Insurance
6,255
On-Road Price in Delhi
72,783
EMI@1,564/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
Close

TVS Radeon Base Edition BS6 Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
10 L
Ground Clearance
180 mm
Length
2025 mm
Wheelbase
1265 mm
Kerb Weight
113 kg
Height
1080 mm
Saddle Height
780 mm
Width
705 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm, Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-2.75-18, Rear :- 3.00-18
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
90 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm
Stroke
48.8 mm
Max Torque
8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
109.7 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
4 Stroke Duralife Engine
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Clutch
Wet, multiple type
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Gear Box
4 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
53.5 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
Telescopic oil damped shock absorber
Rear Suspension
5 step adjustable hydraulic shock absorber

Features and Safety

Tripmeter
Analogue
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Analogue
Console
Analogue
Odometer
Analogue
Fuel Gauge
Analog
Pass Switch
Yes
Instrument Console
Analogue
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes

Electricals

Battery Capacity
12V / 4 Ah
Tail Light
Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
Halogen
TVS Radeon Base Edition BS6 EMI
EMI1,408 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
65,504
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
65,504
Interest Amount
18,972
Payable Amount
84,476

TVS Radeon other Variants

Radeon All Black Edition

₹ 64,536*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
55,100
RTO
3,306
Insurance
6,130
On-Road Price in Delhi
64,536
EMI@1,387/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
Close

Radeon Digi Cluster Edition Drum

₹ 86,632*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
74,200
RTO
5,936
Insurance
6,496
On-Road Price in Delhi
86,632
EMI@1,862/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
View breakup

Radeon Digi Cluster Edition Disc

₹ 90,699*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
77,900
RTO
6,232
Insurance
6,567
On-Road Price in Delhi
90,699
EMI@1,949/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
View breakup

TVS Radeon Alternatives

Hero Passion Plus

Hero Passion Plus

80,328 - 84,128
+3
RadeonvsPassion Plus
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
+2
RadeonvsSplendor Plus
Hero HF Deluxe

Hero HF Deluxe

55,992 - 66,382
RadeonvsHF Deluxe
TVS Star City Plus

TVS Star City Plus

72,200 - 74,900
RadeonvsStar City Plus
TVS Sport

TVS Sport

55,100 - 57,100
+3
RadeonvsSport
Bajaj Platina 110

Bajaj Platina 110

69,284 - 74,214
+2
RadeonvsPlatina 110

Popular Commuter Bikes

Bajaj Freedom

Bajaj Freedom

90,272 - 1.1 Lakhs
Freedom Price in Delhi
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon

68,077 - 90,989
Pulsar 125 Neon Price in Delhi
BMW CE-02

BMW CE-02

4.49 Lakhs
CE-02 Price in Delhi
GT Force Texa

GT Force Texa

1.2 Lakhs
Texa Price in Delhi
Hero Glamour X

Hero Glamour X

82,967 - 92,186
Glamour X Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Commuter Bikess

view all specs and features

Popular TVS Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  TVS Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Ducati Monster

Ducati Monster

13.99 - 14.45 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Hero Karizma XMR 250

Hero Karizma XMR 250

2 - 2.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha R7

Yamaha R7

10 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
KTM 490 Duke

KTM 490 Duke

3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers