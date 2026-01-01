|Engine
|109.7 cc
The Radeon Base Edition BS6, is listed at ₹72,783 (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Radeon offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Radeon Base Edition BS6 is available in 8 colour options: Blue Black, All Black, Black, Metal Black, Red Black, Royal Purple, Starlight Blue, Titanium Grey.
The Radeon Base Edition BS6 is powered by a 109.7 cc engine.
In the Radeon's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hero Passion Plus priced between ₹80.33 Thousands - 84.13 Thousands or the Hero Splendor Plus priced between ₹77.56 Thousands - 80.33 Thousands.
The Radeon Base Edition BS6 has Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Low Fuel Indicator.