HT Auto
Home Auto News Range Rover Sport Deer Valley Edition Is Influenced By High Altitude Locale

Range Rover Sport Deer Valley Edition is influenced by high-altitude locale

Jaguar Land Rover has introduced the Range Rover Sport Deer Valley at a special ceremony at Range Rover House Park City as a group of VIP guests witnessed the ceremony. The special edition model is limited to just 20 units and priced at $165,000 and has been created to appeal to the lifestyle enthusiasts. The Deer Valley Edition is influenced by the high-altitude locale and has been designed to pursue adventure in cold weather climates.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 Feb 2023, 11:22 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Range Rover Sport Deer Valley Edition
Range Rover Sport Deer Valley Edition
Range Rover Sport Deer Valley Edition
Range Rover Sport Deer Valley Edition

The proceeds from the sale of this model will be going to Youth Sports Alliance (YSA), an organization that helps to increase the number of children participating in sports in the greater Park City area. The organization inspires kids to learn the true meaning of SPORT, which stands for Sportsmanship, Perseverance, Optimism, Respect, and Teamwork. A total amount of $5,000 from the sale of each vehicle will be added to this.

Also Read : Range Rover SV Lansdowne Edition is a sheer luxurious SUV with tough off-roading capability

The special edition is based on the Range Rover Sport Autobiography P530 V8, and all units will be finished in Deep Gloss Vermillion Red wrap and accented with rich Black Exterior package. The model features SV Bespoke 23-inch Satin Dark Grey Wheels with carbon accents.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Land Rover Range Rover (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range Rover
₹2.39 - 3.52 Cr***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Land Rover Discovery Sport (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Discovery Sport
1999 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.17 kmpl
₹65.3 - 67.95 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Land Rover Range Rover Sport (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range Rover Sport
2993 cc | Diesel | Automatic
₹1.64 - 1.84 Cr***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Land Rover Range Rover Velar (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range Rover Velar
1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.16 kmpl
₹79.87 - 80.71 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
1998 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 14.71 kmpl
₹64.12 - 66.6 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Land Rover Discovery (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Discovery
1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 8.93 kmpl
₹88.06 Lakhs - 1.2 Cr* **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

The interior of the vehicle is finished in Cloud/Ebony Semi-Analine seats offset by SV Bespoke with unique Satin Forged Carbon interior panels. Each of the 20 units will be marked with door sills etched with 'DEER VALLEY EDITION' and '1 of 20'. These models will also include signatures of Range Rover Ambassadors and World Cup Ski Champions Lindsey Vonn and Ted Ligety on the cupholder cover.

The model will also feature an Alpine Ski Roof Box along with Range Rover Sport Accessory Roof Rails. Clients will also receive two customized sets of Hinterland Skis with personalized fitting sessions.

First Published Date: 23 Feb 2023, 11:18 AM IST
TAGS: Range Rover Range Rover Sport Deer Land Rover
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The new generation Suzuki Hayabusa was recently delivered to John Abraham
Celebrating Pathaan success? Actor John Abraham brings home Suzuki Hayabusa
The 2023 Harrier and Safari were showcased for the first time at the Auto Expo 2023.
2023 Tata Harrier and Safari bookings open: 5 things to know
Volvo C40 Recharge electric car is based on the CMA platform, much like the XC40 Recharge SUV or the Polestar 2.
Volvo has a special plan for EVs in India, expects surge in demand to persist
Tesla owner Philip Benassi is seen at a charging station in Jessheim, southeast Norway. He has experienced range anxiety on cold winter days, but like other Norwegians, he's learned to cope.
Arctic cold is no sweat for electric cars in Norway. Here is why
Is US President Joe Biden (L) guilty of ignoring Elon Musk-led Tesla in US push for EVs?
Elon Musk vs Joe Biden? The curious case of brushing cold shoulders
Shopping Bag Shop Now
54% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 279 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
20% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 319 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
13% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 755 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo

Trending this Week

Tiago_EV
India's most affordable EV just got costlier
Royal_Enfield_Continental_GT_650_7
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 is the spiritual successor to Continental GT 535
Yamaha MT-15 is now offered in a new Metallic Black paint scheme.
2023 Yamaha MT-15 launched: 5 things to know
Some SUVs that are on sale in India for under ₹15 lakh.
Which SUV to buy in 2023 under 15 lakh? Hyundai Creta to Mahindra Thar
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued a clarification on recent social media posts claiming that it has issued a notification lifting ban imposed by NGT on 10 year old diesel and 15 year old petrol cars in Delhi.
NGT ban on old petrol, diesel cars in Delhi revoked? Centre clarifies

Latest News

In pics: New BMW X5 M Competition gets a makeover with more muscle
In pics: New BMW X5 M Competition gets a makeover with more muscle
BMW introduces X5 M Competition and X6 M Competition with mild-hybrid tech
BMW introduces X5 M Competition and X6 M Competition with mild-hybrid tech
EV maker Lucid expects to make at least 10,000 electric cars this year
EV maker Lucid expects to make at least 10,000 electric cars this year
10 ADAS features introduced in Tata Safari, Harrier explained
10 ADAS features introduced in Tata Safari, Harrier explained
Tesla Model S and Model X likely to get new cameras, hardware
Tesla Model S and Model X likely to get new cameras, hardware

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city