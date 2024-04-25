HT Auto
TVS Sport Self Start (ELS)-Alloy Wheels

TVS Sport Front Right Side
TVS Sport Right Side View
TVS Sport Headlight
TVS Sport Engine
TVS Sport Front Mudguard And Suspension
TVS Sport Front Tyre View
82,485*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
TVS Sport Key Specs
Engine109.7 cc
Power8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm
Max Speed90 kmph
Sport Self Start (ELS)-Alloy Wheels Latest Updates

Sport falls under Commuter Bikes category and has 2 variants. The price of Sport Self Start (ELS)-Alloy Wheels (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 82,485. The fuel capacity of Self

  • Fuel Capacity: 10 L
  • Length: 1950 mm
  • Max Power: 8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm
  • Engine Type: Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, fuel injection , air cooled spark ignition engine
    TVS Sport Self Start (ELS)-Alloy Wheels Price

    Self Start (ELS)-Alloy Wheels
    ₹ 82,485*On-Road Price
    109.7 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    70,773
    RTO
    5,661
    Insurance
    6,051
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    82,485
    EMI@1,773/mo
    TVS Sport Self Start (ELS)-Alloy Wheels Specifications and Features

    Fuel Capacity
    10 L
    Ground Clearance
    175 mm
    Length
    1950 mm
    Wheelbase
    1236 mm
    Kerb Weight
    112 kg
    Height
    1080 mm
    Width
    705 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    130 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-2.75-17, Rear :-3.0-17
    Rear Brake Diameter
    110 mm
    Front Brake
    Drum
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Max Speed
    90 kmph
    Max Power
    8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm
    Stroke
    48.8 mm
    Max Torque
    8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Drive Type
    Chain Drive
    Displacement
    109.7 cc
    Engine Type
    Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, fuel injection , air cooled spark ignition engine
    Cooling System
    Air Cooled
    Clutch
    Wet-Multi Plate Type
    No Of Cylinders
    1
    Starting
    Kick and Self Start
    Valve Per Cylinder
    2
    Gear Box
    4 Speed Constant Mesh
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Emission Type
    bs6-2.0
    Bore
    53.5 mm
    Body Graphics
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Seat Type
    Single
    Speedometer
    Analogue
    Additional Features
    ETFi (Eco Thrust Fuel Injection Technology)
    Odometer
    Analogue
    Fuel Gauge
    Yes
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Instrument Console
    Analogue
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    Battery Capacity
    12V / 4AH
    Tail Light
    Bulb
    Turn Signal Lamp
    Bulb
    Headlight
    Halogen
    TVS Sport Self Start (ELS)-Alloy Wheels EMI
    EMI1,596 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    74,236
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    74,236
    Interest Amount
    21,501
    Payable Amount
    95,737

    TVS Sport other Variants

    Self Start (ES)-Alloy Wheels
    ₹ 68,806*On-Road Price
    109.7 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    59,431
    RTO
    3,565
    Insurance
    5,810
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    68,806
    EMI@1,479/mo
