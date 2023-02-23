HT Auto
2023 Indian Sport Chief cruiser revealed globally, likely to come to India

US-based iconic motorcycle manufacturer, Indian Motorcycles has expanded its Chief lineup with the new Sport Chief cruiser, which brings cruising comfort and performance together. It uses the Indian Chief as the base but gets more performance-spec components as well as styling upgrades for an aggressive new look. The 2023 Indian Sport Chief follows on the same lines as other power cruisers including the Ducati Diavel V4, Harley-Davidson Sportster S, and Fat Bob.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 Feb 2023, 13:40 PM
The Indian Sport Chief is a new power cruiser from the American manufacturer taking on the Ducati Diavel and the Harley-Davidson Sportster S
Power on the Indian Sport Chief comes from the familiar 1,890 cc V-twin Thunderstroke 116 engine that gets the all-black treatment. The motor develops 162 Nm of peak torque at 3,200 rpm, while paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The cruiser also gets upgraded to 43 mm KYB USD front forks with a rake of 28 degrees and a trail of 111 mm, which makes it much sharper than the standard Indian Chief.

Also Read : 2023 Ducati Diavel V4 unveiled with 165 horsepower

The Indian Sport Chief draws power from the same 1,890 cc Thunderstroke 116 V-Twin engine with 162 Nm of peak torque
The Sport Chief also gets twin Fox rear shock absorbers that are remotely adjustable for compression and rebound. The new Fox shocks also bring 25 mm of extra travel, bringing a total of 100 mm of travel. Braking performance has been upgraded as well with twin radially mounted Brembo monobloc calipers at the front as against axially mounted units on other Chief cruisers.

Visually, the Indian Sport Chief is distinctly different with a small visor on top of a bikini fairing. The handlebars are taller sitting on 6-inch risers and most of the body is finished in black. The seat height is extremely accessible at 686 mm. Other cycle parts that continue on the Sport Chief include the 15.1-litre fuel tank, 19-inch front and 16-inch rear wheels with Pirelli Night Dragon tyres and three riding modes - Sport, Tour and Standard. The Sport Chief tips the scales at a hefty 311 kg.

The engine as well as other components get the blacked-out treatment on the Indian Sport Chief
The Indian Sport Chief will be positioned above the Chief Dark Horse in the company’s lineup. Considering pretty much most of Indian’s cruiser range is available in India, it’s only a matter of time before the Sport Chief also arrives. Expect the cruiser to be priced around 25-30 lakh (ex-showroom), considering the Chief Dark Horse retails at 22 lakh (ex-showroom) in the country.

First Published Date: 23 Feb 2023, 13:40 PM IST
TAGS: Indian Sport Chief Indian Motorcycles Cruisers new motorcycles
