Much-awaited Ducati Diavel V4 unveiled with 165 horsepower

Ducati Diavel has finally got the V4 Granturismo engine. The engine is already being used on Streetfighter, Multistrada and Panigale.

Ducati is on a roll with updated products and now the Italian manufacturer has unveiled the Diavel V4. The V4 treatment for the power cruiser was much awaited and it is finally here. The Diavel V4 has been launched globally and is expected to come to the Indian market as well. Before Diavel, Ducati launched Streetfighter, Multistrada and Panigale with the V4 Granturismo engine.

The main highlight is the V4 engine which is liquid-cooled and has a capacity of 1,158 cc. It produces 165.7 bhp of max power at 10,750 rpm and 126 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed transmission which gets a quick-shifter. The engine is also fuel-injected and gets ride-by-wire.

The valve adjustment check interval is now scheduled at every 60,000 km. The regular service and the oil change will happen after every two years or 15,000 km. Moreover, Ducati has also introduced a cylinder deactivation system so the motorcycle deactivates the rear bank of cylinders when the motorcycle is riding at low speeds and when it comes to a halt. This should help in improving fuel economy and engine heat.

The design of the motorcycle has been revised but it still looks like a power cruiser immediately. There are still quite a few Diavel elements present in the V4. The headlight has been revised, there is a new tail lamp as well. The quad exhaust pipes are mounted on the side.

In terms of features, there are riding modes, a 5-inch TFT display, power modes, cornering ABS, traction control, wheelie control, power launch, cruise control, backlit switches, dynamic turn indicators, turn-by-turn navigation and a lot more.

Braking duties are performed by dual 330 mm semi-floating discs in the front with radially-mounted Brembo Stylema monoblock 4-piston calipers. At the rear, there is a 265 mm disc that is grabbed by a 2-piston floating caliper.

