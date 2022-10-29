HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Much Awaited Ducati Diavel V4 Unveiled With 165 Horsepower

Much-awaited Ducati Diavel V4 unveiled with 165 horsepower

Ducati Diavel has finally got the V4 Granturismo engine. The engine is already being used on Streetfighter, Multistrada and Panigale.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 29 Oct 2022, 14:08 PM
The V4 Granturismo engine produces 165 bhp and 126 Nm.
The V4 Granturismo engine produces 165 bhp and 126 Nm.
The V4 Granturismo engine produces 165 bhp and 126 Nm.
The V4 Granturismo engine produces 165 bhp and 126 Nm.

Ducati is on a roll with updated products and now the Italian manufacturer has unveiled the Diavel V4. The V4 treatment for the power cruiser was much awaited and it is finally here. The Diavel V4 has been launched globally and is expected to come to the Indian market as well. Before Diavel, Ducati launched Streetfighter, Multistrada and Panigale with the V4 Granturismo engine.

The main highlight is the V4 engine which is liquid-cooled and has a capacity of 1,158 cc. It produces 165.7 bhp of max power at 10,750 rpm and 126 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed transmission which gets a quick-shifter. The engine is also fuel-injected and gets ride-by-wire.

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Ducati Diavel 1260 (HT Auto photo)
Ducati Diavel 1260
1262 cc
₹17.7 - 21.49 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Ducati Xdiavel (HT Auto photo)
Ducati Xdiavel
1262 cc | Manual
₹18 - 22.6 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Ducati Supersport 950 (HT Auto photo)
Ducati Supersport 950
937 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹13.49 - 15.69 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Ducati Multistrada 950 (HT Auto photo)
Ducati Multistrada 950
₹12.84 - 15.49 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Ducati Panigale V2 (HT Auto photo)
Ducati Panigale V2
955 cc
₹17.49 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Ducati Scrambler 1100 (HT Auto photo)
Ducati Scrambler 1100
1079 cc
₹10.91 - 13.74 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also read: 2023 Ducati Streetfighter V4 and V4 SP2 unveiled with over 200 hp)

The valve adjustment check interval is now scheduled at every 60,000 km. The regular service and the oil change will happen after every two years or 15,000 km. Moreover, Ducati has also introduced a cylinder deactivation system so the motorcycle deactivates the rear bank of cylinders when the motorcycle is riding at low speeds and when it comes to a halt. This should help in improving fuel economy and engine heat.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

The design of the motorcycle has been revised but it still looks like a power cruiser immediately. There are still quite a few Diavel elements present in the V4. The headlight has been revised, there is a new tail lamp as well. The quad exhaust pipes are mounted on the side.

In terms of features, there are riding modes, a 5-inch TFT display, power modes, cornering ABS, traction control, wheelie control, power launch, cruise control, backlit switches, dynamic turn indicators, turn-by-turn navigation and a lot more. 

Braking duties are performed by dual 330 mm semi-floating discs in the front with radially-mounted Brembo Stylema monoblock 4-piston calipers. At the rear, there is a 265 mm disc that is grabbed by a 2-piston floating caliper.

First Published Date: 29 Oct 2022, 14:08 PM IST
TAGS: Ducati Diavel
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

New Delhi, Oct 18: Volunteers hold placards at a traffic point as part of the Delhi government's Red Light On, Gaadi Off campaign to reduce pollution level in the national capital, at ITO, in New Delhi on Monday.
Delhi government's ‘Red light on, Gaadi off’ campaign launch postponed
GMC Hummer EV comes as one of the most ambitious product from the US auto major.
GMC Hummer EV recalled over battery pack sealing issue, 735 units affected
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 with alloy wheels spotted on Indian roads.
6 new Royal Enfield motorcycles to launch in India: Check details
Sauber will race with engines powered by Audi from the F1 2026 season.
Audi makes it official, will enter Formula One as engine partner to Sauber
Ola Electric is using a single telescopic front suspension. (Photo courtesy: Facebook/Sanjeev Jain)
Ola S1 Pro electric scooter's front suspension breaks soon after delivery

Trending this Week

MG Motor is expected to drive in the new Hector SUV post Diwali, while Jeep India has already confirmed that the 2022 Grand Cherokee will make its debut in November.
MG Hector to Toyota Innova HyCross: Five cars expected to launch in November
Ola_S1_Air_main
Watch out Honda Activa, Ola S1 Air is here
AFP_9L69QG_1629360297951
Numbers matter for Ola Electric CEO
Toyota_Innova_Hycross_1666670782415
Toyota is bringing a new MPV in India
MG_Hector_Jeep_Grand_Chrokee_1666339796986
Five cars you can look forward to in November

Explore Car EMI’s

Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
EMI starts from
₹ 23,770
Kia Carens
Kia Carens
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

MG's most-affordable EV to launch next year in India: Check details
MG's most-affordable EV to launch next year in India: Check details
Much-awaited Ducati Diavel V4 unveiled with 165 horsepower
Much-awaited Ducati Diavel V4 unveiled with 165 horsepower
Lamborghini Urus Performante is all about power and style
Lamborghini Urus Performante is all about power and style
5 things to know about Ola S1 Air
5 things to know about Ola S1 Air
BMW Motorrad delivers 1,000 G 310 RR sportsbikes in 100 days
BMW Motorrad delivers 1,000 G 310 RR sportsbikes in 100 days

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city