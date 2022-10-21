HT Auto
2023 Ducati Streetfighter V4 and V4 SP2 unveiled with over 200 hp

Ducati has made changes to the engine, fuel tank and there are new riding aids as well.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 Oct 2022, 11:27 AM
The Desmosedici Stradale engine produces 208 hp and 123 Nm.
The Desmosedici Stradale engine produces 208 hp and 123 Nm.
The Desmosedici Stradale engine produces 208 hp and 123 Nm.
The Desmosedici Stradale engine produces 208 hp and 123 Nm.

Italian superbike manufacturer, Ducati has unveiled the 2023 Streetfighter V4 range and Streetfighter V4 SP2. It is basically a stripped-down version of the Panigale V4. The Streetfighter does not get Panigale's handlebar and fairing. The idea behind Streetfighter was an aggressive and minimalist aesthetic characterized by a front inspired by the Joker of the comics. The motorcycle still gets a Desmosedici Stradale engine, biplane wings and the latest generation electronic package.

The fuel tank of the 2023 Streetfighter V4 measures 17 litres and gets new side covers. The front frame of the motorcycle has also been revised but the bodywork is still minimal. The V4 S version is now offered in a new colour scheme, called "Grey Nero".

(Also read: Ducati Panigale V4 R superbike with 240 hp unveiled)

In terms of electronics, there are four power delivery modes, Full, High, Medium and Low. Full and Low are new modes whereas the High and Medium have been revised. Full Power Mode allows the engine to express its full potential with torque curves without electronic filters, except for the first gear. For the High and Medium Power Modes, a new Ride by Wire map management system has been developed with dedicated calibration for each of the six gears, which ensures the rider always obtains the optimum thrust every time the throttle is opened. The Low Power Mode, on the other hand, has been designed for riding on low-grip surfaces, limiting the maximum power of the bike to 165 hp and offering a particularly manageable throttle response.

There is a new Wet riding mode for low-grip surfaces. Ducati is now offering a lithium-ion battery for the S version which is 1.7 kg lighter. The digital instrument cluster gets revised graphics. Ducati has also introduced new Engine Brake Control (EBC) EVO 2 software and a new map for Ducati Quick Shift (DQS).

The 1,103 cc Desmosedici Stradale, is capable of delivering 208 hp at 13,000 rpm and 123 Nm in Euro-5 configuration. The calibration has been revised for the engine also. The exhaust pressure has been reduced by making a larger diameter of the silencer outlet.

 

First Published Date: 21 Oct 2022, 10:24 AM IST
TAGS: Ducati Streetfighter V4
