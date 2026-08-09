In 2026 Hero Passion Pro or TVS Star City Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion Pro Price starts at Rs. 65,740 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Star City Plus Price starts at Rs. 72,200 (ex-showroom price). Passion Pro engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.79 Nm @ 5000 rpm. On the other hand, Star City Plus engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS & 8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Passion Pro in 7 colours. TVS offers the Star City Plus in 10 colours. The Passion Pro mileage is around 68.21 kmpl. The Star City Plus mileage is around 83.09 kmpl.
Passion Pro vs Star City Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Passion pro
|Star city plus
|Brand
|Hero
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 65,740
|₹ 72,200
|Mileage
|68.21 kmpl
|83.09 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|113.2 cc
|109 cc
|Power
|9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS
|8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS