Auto Expo 2023: LML Star electric scooter showcased, to rival TVS iQube

LML is preparing to enter the Indian market once again. However, this time, it will be coming as an electric two-wheeler manufacturer. The company, on Thursday, showcased its first electric scooter, Star, at the Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida. The brand has already started accepting bookings for its new electric scooter.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 12 Jan 2023, 14:17 PM
LML Star gets a LED projector headlamp along with LED Daytime Running Lamps.
LML Star gets a LED projector headlamp along with LED Daytime Running Lamps.
LML Star gets a LED projector headlamp along with LED Daytime Running Lamps.
LML Star gets a LED projector headlamp along with LED Daytime Running Lamps.

LML Star looks quite futuristic with its design. It has a dual-tone theme of black and white going along with red accents. The scooter gets a LED projector headlamp along with LED Daytime Running Lamps. The scooter would also come with a 360-degree camera, haptic feedback and LED lighting.

The electric two-wheeler gets an interactive display, which is highly customizable and displays text that can be modified according to the customer’s mood. Other features include ambient lighting, integrated DRLs, backlights, and indicators that are seamlessly integrated.

The reimagined LML Star is a fashion statement with innovation, technology and style.
The reimagined LML Star is a fashion statement with innovation, technology and style.
The reimagined LML Star is a fashion statement with innovation, technology and style.
The reimagined LML Star is a fashion statement with innovation, technology and style.

Thanks to its its timeless design, and outstanding features, the LML Star is not only popular in the Indian market, but also widely exported to some developed markets such ad Europe, Americas, Japan and Australia.

Safety features present on the LML Star include ABS, reverse park assist, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), among others. The electric scooter gets a combination of a powerful motor and battery, lending it a smooth and comfortable ride. The scooter offers best center of gravity due to its removable battery placed on the footboard and gets the best-in-class boot space.

The reimagined LML Star is a fashion statement with innovation, technology and style. “LML Star is the hallmark of our heritage, ensuring that it will continue to touch lives through generations. It has been reimagined as a fashion statement, adding to the lifestyle of the consumer without compromising on the core features," said Yogesh Bhatia, MD & CEO, LML.

First Published Date: 12 Jan 2023, 14:04 PM IST
TAGS: LML Star electric vehicles electric scooters Auto Expo 2023
