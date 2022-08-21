Volkswagen receives over 10000 orders for ID. Buzz electric van, nearly sold out

Volkswagen claims to have received more than 10,000 orders for the ID. Buzz electric van, which means the EV has almost sold out for this year months before the start of deliveries for the vehicle, claims a report by Automobilwoche. The automaker unveiled the ID. Buzz electric van in March after a lot of anticipation. It comes as a new all-electric iteration of the iconic Volkswagen minibus.

The electric van comes as a luxurious approach to the iconic vehicle with a blend of modern technology and features along with the old classic styling. Volkswagen claimed that the ID Buzz is one of the most emotional projects of the company to date.

The report claims that the demand for this electric vehicle is led by Norway, followed by Germany. The German auto major has received 3,400 ID Buzz orders from Norway, while 2,500 orders were received from Germany. It also said that the company received orders for 1,100 and 1,000 units from Netherlands and Belgium, respectively. Sales are yet to start in France and the UK, where the electric van could prove popular. Interestingly, this means only 5,000 units are remaining to be sold for this year, as Volkswagen planned to build only 15,000 units of the EV in 2022.

Volkswagen ID. Buzz is available in three different variants - passenger, cargo and ride-hailing.l Recently, the automaker patented a fourth version of the car in the form of a dual-cab pickup truck. The Volkswagen ID. Buzz takes power from a decent-sized 82 kWh battery pack that enables the EV to run a range of 321 km on a single charge.

Priced at approximately $67,500, the Volkswagen ID. Buzz is being manufactured at the automaker's plant in Hanover, Germany.

