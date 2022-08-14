Volkswagen patents ID. Buzz pickup truck's design, foresees a dual cabin model

German auto giant Volkswagen has patented the pickup truck iteration of its ID. Buzz electric vehicle. The automaker had previously revealed an image online giving us a glimpse of the upcoming electric pickup truck. With this, Volkswagen will join the bandwagon of the automakers that have inclined toward electric pickup trucks. The Volkswagen ID. Buzz electric pickup truck will come in a dual-cab configuration, as the previously teased image suggested.

Former CEO of Volkswagen America, Scott Keogh reportedly said a few days back that the automaker is actively looking at making an electric pickup truck, as the company sees electric vehicles as the chance of a lifetime to reset the auto industry.

Interestingly, he took over the responsibility of the CEO of the newly formed Scout brand that is responsible for making an electric pickup truck and an electric SUV for the US market. While Scout will make electric pickup trucks under its own nomenclature, Volkswagen aims to produce something that will carry the brand's own logo. Hence, the focus on ID. Buzz pickup truck.

The automaker once claimed that Volkswagen ID. Buzz is one of its most emotional projects. The car brand also said that it would produce EVs in three different configurations - for passengers, for ride-hailing and for cargo carrying as well. A pickup truck variant would be the fourth configuration of the popular electric vehicle.

Upon launch, the Volkswagen ID. Buzz electric pickup truck will sit in the same row as the Tesla Cybertruck, Ford F-150 Lightning etc. However, the German car brand is yet to confirm anything and reveal further details and specifications of the EV.

