Ola confirms new electric car, electric scooter and EV battery for August 15

August 15 has turned out to be a key date on the calendar for Ola Electric, as it launched its first electric scooter on the same date last year.

Ola Electric is all set to make some big announcements on the country's 75th Independence Day, i.e., tomorrow. While a recent Twitter post by the company's CEO Bhavish Aggarwal had confirmed that the EV maker will debut its first electric four-wheeler tomorrow, another tweet by a top official has confirmed that the other two announcements to be made by Ola Electric tomorrow will be related to its new EV battery and a new electric scooter.

Ola Electric's Chief Marketing and Revenue Officer, Anshul Khandelwal, has posted an image on his Twitter handle, showing the EV battery, an electric scooter and a glimpse of the electric four-wheeler in a collage while the tweet reads, “If you are going to dream, make it an impossible and then make it a reality. See you on August 15, 2 pm."

This pretty much sheds light on the anticipated ‘other two new products’ that the company is going to talk about on August 15, alongside debuting its first electric four-wheeler.

August 15 has turned out to be key date on the calendar for Ola Electric. Last year, on the same day, the EV maker had launched its first electric scooter in the Indian market. Though it showcased both the S1 and S1 Pro models, the EV maker currently sells only the S1 Pro electric scooter.

The debut of the company's first electric four-wheeler will be another feather in its hat and a big achievement for the country's electric vehicle space. The company has been teasing the upcoming electric four-wheeler for a while now, and is expected to launch this next year. Aggarwal first made this key announcement during the Ola customer day at the Ola Futurefactory in June.

As per the teasers of the Ola Electric four-wheeler, the vehicle sports a Red hue, sleek LED DRLs whithe front and rear portions of the electric four-wheeler feature the ‘Ola’ logo.

