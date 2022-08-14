HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Ola Confirms New Electric Car, Electric Scooter And Ev Battery For August 15

Ola confirms new electric car, electric scooter and EV battery for August 15

August 15 has turned out to be a key date on the calendar for Ola Electric, as it launched its first electric scooter on the same date last year.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Aug 2022, 10:18 AM
Ola Electric will make some big announcements about its electric mission of this year on August 15.
Ola Electric will make some big announcements about its electric mission of this year on August 15.
Ola Electric will make some big announcements about its electric mission of this year on August 15.
Ola Electric will make some big announcements about its electric mission of this year on August 15.

Ola Electric is all set to make some big announcements on the country's 75th Independence Day, i.e., tomorrow. While a recent Twitter post by the company's CEO Bhavish Aggarwal had confirmed that the EV maker will debut its first electric four-wheeler tomorrow, another tweet by a top official has confirmed that the other two announcements to be made by Ola Electric tomorrow will be related to its new EV battery and a new electric scooter.

Ola Electric's Chief Marketing and Revenue Officer, Anshul Khandelwal, has posted an image on his Twitter handle, showing the EV battery, an electric scooter and a glimpse of the electric four-wheeler in a collage while the tweet reads, “If you are going to dream, make it an impossible and then make it a reality. See you on August 15, 2 pm."

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Altroz Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Ev
 
₹12 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹13.99 - 16.85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev Max (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev Max
Electric | Automatic
₹17.74 - 19.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹21 - 24.68 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev 2022
Electric | Automatic
₹21.99 - 25.88 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also read | Ola Electric, Reliance among 3 companies picked to make EV batteries in India)

This pretty much sheds light on the anticipated ‘other two new products’ that the company is going to talk about on August 15, alongside debuting its first electric four-wheeler.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

August 15 has turned out to be key date on the calendar for Ola Electric. Last year, on the same day, the EV maker had launched its first electric scooter in the Indian market. Though it showcased both the S1 and S1 Pro models, the EV maker currently sells only the S1 Pro electric scooter.

The debut of the company's first electric four-wheeler will be another feather in its hat and a big achievement for the country's electric vehicle space. The company has been teasing the upcoming electric four-wheeler for a while now, and is expected to launch this next year. Aggarwal first made this key announcement during the Ola customer day at the Ola Futurefactory in June.

As per the teasers of the Ola Electric four-wheeler, the vehicle sports a Red hue, sleek LED DRLs whithe front and rear portions of the electric four-wheeler feature the ‘Ola’ logo.

First Published Date: 14 Aug 2022, 09:28 AM IST
TAGS: Ola Electric Ola electric vehicles EVs EV electric mobility Ola S1 Pro
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the Hyundai Venue have been two leading competitors of each other in the sub-compact SUV segment of the Indian market. These two sub-compact models also rival the likes of Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Kia Sonet along with Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger. 
In pics: Venue vs Brezza - which sub-compact SUV would you choose?
File photo of BMW logo. (Used for representational purpose )
BMW says will roll out 15 fully-electric models by end of 2022
Ferrari SP Monza 1 (in pic) and Ferrari SP Monza 2 are counted in the list of some of the most desirable vehicles in the world.
Expensive Ferrari supercars set to be even more expensive. Blame it on inflation
File photo use for representational purpose only
Over 52,000 road accidents occurred under 'hit and run' category in 2020
File photo of Tesla CEO Elon Musk at the construction site of Tesla gigafactory in Gruenheide, near Berlin.
Elon Musk antics may be turning owners, would-be Tesla owners away

Trending this Week

The S-CNG version of Swift is offered only in two variants. 
Maruti Suzuki Swift S-CNG launched at 7.77 lakh
Toyota Motor has launched a new variant of the flagship SUV Fortuner called Leader in South East Asian markets.
Toyota Fortuner has a new variant, and is the Leader of the pack
New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10.
Maruti Suzuki opens booking for new Alto K10
Marruti Suzuki Brezza (left) and Hyundai Venue are both much younger to look at now than these have ever been.
Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Hyundai Venue: The ultimate faceoff comparison
This upcoming Bajaj and Triumph motorcycle, which is likely to rival Royal Enfield bikes, was recently spotted testing in United Kingdom. (Photo courtesy: MCN)
Bajaj, Triumph working on new Royal Enfield rival, leaked ahead of debut

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
EMI starts from
₹ 7,386
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Nearly 1.7 million Ford, Lincoln vehicles under scanner for possible brake issue
Nearly 1.7 million Ford, Lincoln vehicles under scanner for possible brake issue
Honda CB300F review: Worth the price?
Honda CB300F review: Worth the price?
National highway construction slows down to 20.43 km per day during April-July
National highway construction slows down to 20.43 km per day during April-July
Mercedes, CATL partnership expands with EV battery production site in Hungary
Mercedes, CATL partnership expands with EV battery production site in Hungary
Volkswagen patents ID. Buzz pickup truck's design, foresees a dual cabin model
Volkswagen patents ID. Buzz pickup truck's design, foresees a dual cabin model

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city