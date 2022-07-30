HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Ola Electric, Reliance Among 3 Companies Picked To Make Ev Batteries In India

Ola Electric, Reliance among 3 companies picked to make EV batteries in India

The two companies recently signed the PLI scheme offered by the Centre that offers incentives for setting up local manufacturing facility for EV battery cell technology.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 30 Jul 2022, 13:06 PM
Ola Electric's lithium-ion battery cell.
Ola Electric's lithium-ion battery cell.
Ola Electric's lithium-ion battery cell.
Ola Electric's lithium-ion battery cell.

Ola Electric will be among three Indian companies to work on developing locally manufactured electric vehicle battery cells in an effort to boost EV infrastructure in the country. Ola Electric, along with Reliance New Energy and Rajesh Exports, have signed agreements under the Centre's Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme worth 18,100 crore. Ola Electric, which currently manufactures electric scooters, is also aiming to introduce its first electric car soon. The EV maker is already on a hunt to find partners to set up a new facility where it will develop EV batteries as well as work on the electric car.

The three companies, which have been finalised under the Centre's PLI scheme, are expected to create battery manufacturing capacity of 95 GWh. They will be required to set up manufacturing facility within a period of two years. The incentives will be given out the companies for the next five years on sale of EV batteries manufactured. Mahendra Nath Pandey, Union Minister for Heavy Industries, said, “This will be favourable to EV ecosystem and energy storage market as it will support the demand for EVs and renewable and attract investment in this sector."

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Altroz Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Ev
 
₹12 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹13.99 - 16.85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev Max (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev Max
Electric | Automatic
₹17.74 - 19.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹21 - 24.68 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev 2022
Electric | Automatic
₹21.99 - 25.88 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Ola Electric and the other two companies were selected from a group of 10 bidders who were vying for an opportunity to set up 128 GWh capacity manufacturing facility under the PLI Scheme.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Ola Electric had earlier showcased an indigenous lithium-ion battery cell that is set to be produced from next year. The battery comes as a high nickel cylindrical cell and uses NMC on the cathode side; and graphite and silicon on the anode side, claims Ola Electric. Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO at Ola Electric, had said, "Ola is building the world's most advanced cell research centre that will enable us to scale and innovate faster, and build the most advanced and affordable EV products in the world with speed. Our first indigenously made Li-ion cell is also the first of many in our cell technology roadmap. Having a robust local EV ecosystem is important for India to become a global EV hub,"

The Centre had earlier launched the PLI scheme under three categories. The first two is for the auto sector worth 25,938 crore, and the FAME policy worth 10,000 crore. The third one is for Advanced Chemistry Cell. Together, this scheme is expected to help India to expand the EV ecosystem in the country and help become a major hub for EV manufacturing.

First Published Date: 30 Jul 2022, 13:06 PM IST
TAGS: Ola Electric EV battery Reliance New Energy Electric vehicle EVs Electric car
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
Once more expensive than new models, prices of used cars in UK cool off
The front camera on the Benelli TRK702 sits just beneath the headlamp, while the rear unit comes placed on top of the license plate lamp.
Benelli TRK702 to get front and rear cameras
Workers prepare to catch a ride with a self-driving taxi developed by tech giant Baidu Inc.
Self-driving car with detachable steering unveiled, may hit roads by 2023
Pininfarina Battista comes with a quad motor setup that churns out 1,900 hp power output.
Pininfarina Battista electric hypercar enters production, 150 units to be built
File photo of an Ola Electric scooter
‘Why should you not be penalised?’: Govt to Ola Electric & others over EV fires

Trending this Week

The National Green Tribunal has ordered phasing out of private and commercial vehicles older than 15 years in West Bengal by the end of this year.
Vehicles older than 15 years to be phased out in this state by year-end: NGT
Triton Electric Vehicle has announced that it will soon launch two-wheelers and three-wheelers in India which will be powered by hydrogen fuel.
Tesla rival Triton EV to launch hydrogen fuel two-wheelers in India
The 2022 Grand Vitara will be the new flagship SUV for Maruti Suzuki. 
2022 Maruti Grand Vitara is finally here: Variant wise feature details revealed
Kia has launched the facelift version of the Seltos compact SUV in its home base Korea on July 22.
Kia Seltos facelift launched in Korea: Key differences with India-spec model
Bengaluru Traffic Police will use Google AI to improve traffic management system.
Bengaluru becomes first Indian city to tie up with Google for traffic management

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
EMI starts from
₹ 7,386
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Mahindra Scorpio-N gets one lakh bookings in just half hour
Mahindra Scorpio-N gets one lakh bookings in just half hour
Ola Electric, Reliance among 3 companies picked to make EV batteries in India
Ola Electric, Reliance among 3 companies picked to make EV batteries in India
Formula 1: Leclerc puts Ferrari back on top ahead of Hungarian Grand Prix
Formula 1: Leclerc puts Ferrari back on top ahead of Hungarian Grand Prix
Bitter breakup: Ex Chinese partner of Jeep accuses it of disrespecting customers
Bitter breakup: Ex Chinese partner of Jeep accuses it of disrespecting customers
VAT on petrol, diesel prices will not be hiked in this state
VAT on petrol, diesel prices will not be hiked in this state

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city