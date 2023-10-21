Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Ola Electric S1 X on road price in Pune starts from Rs. 93,920.
The on road price for Ola Electric S1 X top variant goes up to Rs. 1.14 Lakhs in Pune.
The lowest
The lowest price model is Ola Electric S1 X 2kWh and the most priced model is Ola Electric S1 X Plus.
Visit your nearest
Ola Electric S1 X dealers and showrooms in Pune for best offers.
Ola Electric S1 X on road price breakup in Pune includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Ola Electric S1 X is mainly compared to Hop Electric LEO which starts at Rs. 72,818 in Pune, Hero Electric Photon which starts at Rs. 72,990 in Pune and Benling India Benling Aura starting at Rs. 73,000 in Pune.
Variants On-Road Price Ola Electric S1 X 2kWh ₹ 93,920 Ola Electric S1 X 3kWh ₹ 1.04 Lakhs Ola Electric S1 X Plus ₹ 1.14 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price