Ola S1 X 4 kWh electric scooter variant launched, priced at 1.10 lakh

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 02 Feb 2024, 14:47 PM
  • The new Ola S1 X 4 kWh promises a range of 190 km of range on a single charge, while retaining all other features from the 3 kWh variant.
Ola S1 X+
The Ola S1 X now gets a larger 4 kWh battery pack promising a range of 190 km on a single charge
Ola S1 X+
The Ola S1 X now gets a larger 4 kWh battery pack promising a range of 190 km on a single charge

Ola Electric has announced the launch of the new S1 X 4 kWh electric scooter variant that promises a range of more range at an accessible price point. The new Ola S1 X 4 kWh promises a range of 190 km of range on a single charge. The 4 kWh battery pack is the largest on the S1 X lineup of e-scooters and is priced at 1.10 lakh, which is about 20,000 more expensive than the S1 X 3 kWh variant. The entry-level Ola S1 X 2 kWh trim remains the same at 79,999. All prices are ex-showroom.

The Ola S1 X 4 kWh continues to get the same mechanicals as the S1 X 3 kWh variant. 0-40 kmph will come up in 3.3 seconds, while the top speed is rated at 90 kmph. The electric motor continues to produce 6 kW (8 bhp) and will come with three riding modes - Eco, Normal and Sports.

Also Read : Ola Electric to expand service network, add 10,000 fast chargers by April.

With respect to introducing the new 4 kWh S1 X, Bhavish Aggarwal co-founder and CEO - Ola Electric said that the company spoke to customers who wanted a high range and low price. He described the product as “the range of an S1 Pro but the price of an S1 X."

Ola also confirmed that the S1 X 2 kWh and 3 kWh variant deliveries will begin from April 2024 onwards. Deliveries of the new S1 X 4 kWh variant will also begin in April as well, while bookings are now open for the higher-range variant. The company also announced plans to expand its service network to 600 outlets from the current 400 by April this year. Moreover, it plans to add 10,000 fast chargers by April as well.

Also Read : Ola announced eight-year warranty on battery pack.

Lastly, Ola Electric has launched an 8-year/80,000 km warranty on the battery pack of the S1 Air and S1 Pro electric scooters. The manufacturer will also offer an extended warranty of one lakh km for an additional 5,000, while there's a 1.25 lakh km extended warranty option is available for 12,500.

First Published Date: 02 Feb 2024, 14:47 PM IST
TAGS: S1 Ola S1 X 4 kWh Ola S1 X Ola Electric Ola

