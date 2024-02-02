Ola Electric to expand service network, add 10,000 fast chargers by April

Ola Electric has announced major initiatives today (February 2) to improve its service network across India as well as provide a wider EV charging network for its customers within the next few months. Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO and founder at Ola Electric, said India's largest electric two-wheeler manufacturer will increase its service centres by 50 per cent and expand the Hypercharger network by nine times within the next quarter. Ola currently has around 400 service centres across the country and around 1,000 EV chargers.

Addressing a press conference today, Aggarwal said that recent boost in sales has made it necessary for the EV maker to increase number of service centres. While he said most of Ola's electric scooters are serviced within a day or two, he admitted there is a lot of rush at such centres due to high sales volumes. Ola Electric will 200 more service centres across India by April this year. The overall number of Ola's service centres will now go up to 600.

Ola Electric also announced that it will massively scale up its EV charging network in coming days. From around 1,000 EV chargers currently, Ola has taken up an ambitious target of increasing the number to 10,000 by the next quarter. Ola Electric has set up Ola Hypercharger network, which is basically its version of fast chargers, across India.

To help customers with range anxiety, Ola Electric has also announced that it will now sell its portable fast chargers to its electric scooter owners. These chargers can be set up at home or office for convenience of charging. One will be able to buy the portable fast charger from Ola at a price of ₹30,000. The purchase window for these EV fast chargers have opened from today.

Ola Electric has also announced a few new variants of its existing models to cater to demands from customers. The EV maker has launched a new variant of the S1X electric scooter which will come with 4kWh battery pack, the biggest it gets. It promises range of up to 190 kms in a single charge, which is almost at par with S1 Pro, Ola's most expensive and feature-loaded model till date.

