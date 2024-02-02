Ola Electric announces eight-year warranty on battery pack

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Feb 02, 2024

In a bid to take the fight to rival camp, Ola Electric has come out with new warranty programs on the battery inside its e-scooters

The Bengaluru-based company has announced eight-year/80k kms warranty on the battery

This warranty is at no additional cost to the customer and is factored in in the purchase price of the Ola scooter

This particular warranty, however, is not on the Ola S1X range of models

Additionally, customers can pay 5,000 for a 1 lakh kms warranty while 1.25 lakh kms warranty can be had for 12,500

Ola claims its e-scooters can last twice as long as scooters powered by petrol

The company also underlined that it is expanding its service network from 400 at present to 600 by next quarter
