Ola Electric announces eight-year warranty on battery pack

In a bid to take the fight to rival camp, Ola Electric has come out with new warranty programs on the battery inside its e-scooters
The Bengaluru-based company has announced eight-year/80k kms warranty on the battery
This warranty is at no additional cost to the customer and is factored in in the purchase price of the Ola scooter
This particular warranty, however, is not on the Ola S1X range of models
Additionally, customers can pay ₹5,000 for a 1 lakh kms warranty while 1.25 lakh kms warranty can be had for ₹12,500
Ola claims its e-scooters can last twice as long as scooters powered by petrol
The company also underlined that it is expanding its service network from 400 at present to 600 by next quarter