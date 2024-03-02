Ola S1 Pro, S1 Air & S1 X+ to be offered with discounts till March end

Ola Electric has been offering some kind of offer or benefit since the start of 2024. Now, the electric two-wheeler brand has announced that they will be extending the price reduction till end of the March. So, what this means is the S1 Pro, S1 Air, and S1 X+ will continue to be available at ₹1,29,999, ₹1,04,999 and ₹84,999 respectively.