There is something about retro motorcycles that modern designs often struggle to replicate. The proportions, the simplicity and the character they bring have an appeal of their own. I have always been a sucker for retro motorcycles, particularly those that manage to retain their old-school charm without feeling dated. And the new Triumph Bonneville T40 does a rather good job of getting my attention.

Triumph has introduced three new additions to its Bonneville family in India: the Bonneville T40, T40 Black and the India-exclusive T4. All three share the familiar Bonneville design language and a new 349cc engine, but there are differences in their equipment and styling.

What makes this range interesting is that Triumph has not tried to reinvent the Bonneville formula. Instead, it has taken the familiar design and paired it with a modern engine, updated electronics and a riding experience that puts comfort and character ahead of outright performance.

A design that I absolutely love

Let's get the obvious out of the way. I absolutely love how the Bonneville looks. The teardrop-shaped fuel tank, round headlamp, twin rear shock absorbers, spoke wheels and peashooter exhaust give it the kind of proportions that make a retro motorcycle instantly recognisable.

The details are equally appealing. The hand-painted coach lining, rubber tank knee pads, three-bar Triumph badge and brushed-finish engine components add to its classic appeal. Triumph has also done a good job of keeping the cables and hoses tucked away, allowing the engine and overall silhouette to remain clean. One small gripe I have is that the exhaust has a slight bend while exiting; I really wish it would have been a straight one. It is something that you might not even notice, but if you notice it then you will see it always.

Of the colour options, the Tangerine Orange and Meridian Blue combination is my favourite. It takes inspiration from the original 1959 Triumph Bonneville and looks particularly striking on the sculpted fuel tank. It manages to bring a sense of nostalgia without looking dated. The Aegean Blue and Fusion White combination is another good-looking option, while the Fusion White and Phantom Black scheme offers a more understated approach.

The T40 Black, meanwhile, takes a different route. It gets Matt Pewter Grey and Matt Phantom Black paint, blacked-out engine covers and darker component finishes. It has a more contemporary, stealthy appearance compared to the chrome-heavy treatment of the T40.

The T4 gets its own colour choices, including Phantom Black, Carnival Red and Competition Green. However, all three retain the familiar Bonneville identity.

For someone who likes retro motorcycles, this is easily one of the biggest reasons to consider the new Bonneville range.

Beautifully tuned engine

All three motorcycles are powered by Triumph's liquid-cooled, 349cc, single-cylinder engine. It produces 29 PS at 7,000 rpm and 31 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm. However, this isn't simply the same engine tune carried over from the other 350cc Triumph motorcycles.

Triumph has made a few important revisions for the Bonneville range, including a revised airbox and a revised cylinder head. The engine also gets a dedicated Bonneville tune, developed to deliver more torque lower down the rev range and offer a more relaxed power delivery. It is paired with electronic throttle control, an assist and slipper clutch and a six-speed gearbox.

And this is where the Bonneville surprised me the most.

This is probably the smoothest 350cc engine tune I have experienced on any of Triumph's 350cc motorcycles so far. I genuinely love how it has been calibrated.

The power delivery is extremely linear and predictable. There is no sudden surge or an unnecessarily aggressive response. Instead, you get a healthy amount of torque low down in the rev range, allowing you to stay a gear or even two higher without constantly working the gearbox.

You can simply ride the torque curve, upshift and enjoy the motorcycle. The engine feels relaxed, yet sufficiently responsive for the kind of riding this motorcycle is designed for.

There is a mild buzz towards the top end of the rev range, but it is never intrusive. The exhaust note complements the engine beautifully, adding character to an otherwise very smooth power delivery.

The six-speed gearbox is another highlight. It is slick, slots into gears with a positive action and makes rev-matching quite effortless. The clutch is also very light, which is particularly welcome in traffic.

Fuel delivery is smooth for the most part, and the on-off throttle transition is well calibrated. There is very little of the jerkiness that can sometimes take away from the experience of riding a single-cylinder motorcycle.

We rode the motorcycle exclusively in Road mode, so I cannot comment on how the other riding modes alter the engine's character.

Suspension and handling: More about flowing than attacking corners

The Bonneville gets conventional 43mm front forks and twin rear shock absorbers with seven-step preload adjustment. Both ends offer 130mm of wheel travel.

On the road, the suspension is on the softer side, but what impressed me is how well composed it feels. It absorbs road imperfections beautifully and does not unsettle the motorcycle when you encounter broken patches or uneven surfaces.

Personally, I prefer this kind of suspension setup on a motorcycle like the Bonneville. It prioritises comfort without making the motorcycle feel poorly controlled. It is a well-tuned setup that works particularly well with the character of the motorcycle.

The handling follows a similar philosophy. The Bonneville feels well balanced through corners, but it does not tip into them enthusiastically. It isn't a motorcycle that encourages you to attack every bend or constantly chase the next corner.

What it does beautifully, however, is flow through corners while remaining composed and predictable. You settle into a comfortable speed, carry your momentum and let the motorcycle do its thing.

I think this is where the Bonneville will be particularly enjoyable on winding roads and hilly sections. It is the kind of motorcycle that encourages you to take in the journey rather than focus on how quickly you can get through a set of bends.

Brakes inspire confidence

Braking duties are handled by a 310mm front disc with a ByBre two-piston caliper and a 255mm rear disc with a single-piston caliper. Dual-channel ABS is standard.

The brakes work well, with a progressive initial bite and braking force that builds up smoothly. There is no abrupt intervention or overly sharp response, making it easy to modulate braking input.

The ABS calibration is also impressive. It works smoothly without feeling intrusive, adding to the confidence the motorcycle inspires on the road.

The T40 and T40 Black go a step further with lean-sensitive Optimised Cornering ABS and Optimised Cornering Traction Control. The T4 gets conventional dual-channel ABS and traction control, without the additional cornering functionality.

Modern technology in a classic package

One of the biggest differences between the T40 models and the T4 is their instrumentation and electronics package.

The T40 and T40 Black get a four-inch circular TFT display with Modern and Heritage themes. The latter offers an analogue-inspired layout that suits the motorcycle's retro character.

The display supports full-map navigation through Triumph's Navigation App, smartphone connectivity, calls and music controls. There are also five customisable widgets. The TFT in the Heritage mode can be a bit difficult to read when the lighting conditions are constantly changing.

The electronics package includes five riding modes, comprising Road, Rain and Eco modes along with two configurable modes. Cruise control, lean-sensitive cornering ABS and cornering traction control are also part of the package.

The T4 gets a colour LCD instrument cluster with turn-by-turn navigation, riding modes and dual-channel ABS. However, it misses out on cruise control, cornering ABS and configurable traction control.

All three motorcycles get LED lighting, USB charging, hazard warning lights and a centre stand. The range of accessories includes touring windshields, luggage options, different seats and backrests, allowing owners to personalise their motorcycles.

Verdict: Sometimes, getting the basics right is enough

The new Triumph Bonneville range has left a rather positive impression on me. I love the design, particularly the Tangerine Orange and Meridian Blue combination, and the engine tune is easily my favourite part of the motorcycle.

It is incredibly smooth, tractable and well complemented by a slick gearbox, light clutch and a suspension setup that works beautifully on Indian roads. It isn't an aggressive corner-carver, but it doesn't need to be.

The T40 and T40 Black also offer a comprehensive electronics package, while the T4 brings the Bonneville experience with a simpler set of features.

For me, the Bonneville is about enjoying the ride rather than chasing performance figures. It looks the part, sounds the part and, more importantly, feels like a motorcycle that you would want to take out simply because you enjoy riding it.

Sometimes, that is all a motorcycle needs to get right.

Yes, I know, we all were expecting that the Bonneville to be one of the most affordable 350 cc motorcycles in Triumph's lineup, but that has not happened. However, if you look closely, you will notice that the T40 is the most equipped Triumph 350 that is on sale right now. This, plus the fact that Triumph really had to rework a lot of things, might just make sense

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