The Mercedes-Benz GLC has been one of the German luxury carmaker's important offerings in India, and now it has an electric counterpart. Priced at ₹78.5 lakh (ex-showroom), the new Mercedes-Benz GLC Electric is just around ₹1.5 lakh more expensive than its petrol-powered counterpart. That makes the electric SUV an interesting proposition, especially for buyers who are considering moving to an EV without stepping away from the traditional luxury car experience.

However, a small price difference alone isn't enough to make a compelling case for an electric SUV. There is more to consider, including its design, cabin experience, practicality, driving range and, most importantly, how it feels behind the wheel. Having spent some time with the new GLC Electric, I think Mercedes-Benz has managed to get quite a few things right.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Mercedes-Benz GLC EV ₹78.50 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹1,02,700/ month Check Eligibility Kia EV6 ₹65.97 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹86,300/ month Check Eligibility Tesla Model Y ₹59.89 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹78,400/ month Check Eligibility Volvo EX40 ₹56.10 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹73,400/ month Check Eligibility BMW iX1 LWB ₹52.70 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹69,000/ month Check Eligibility BYD Sealion 7 ₹41.90 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹54,800/ month Check Eligibility

Mercedes-Benz GLC Electric

Mercedes-Benz GLC Electric: Exterior design

At first glance, the GLC Electric looks unmistakably like a Mercedes-Benz. Its overall silhouette is quite similar to the petrol-powered GLC, and I don't think that's necessarily a bad thing. The SUV has a handsome stance, although there are several design elements that distinguish it from its ICE counterpart.

The front is dominated by a large illuminated grille featuring 914 individual lighting elements. These aren't merely decorative, either. The lighting pattern changes depending on certain vehicle functions, including when you lock or unlock the car or approach and move away from it. The grille's design also draws inspiration from a classic Mercedes-Benz model, giving it a rather interesting connection to the brand's heritage.

The grille is flanked by sleek headlamps featuring the brand's signature three-pointed star LED daytime running lights. The GLC Electric also gets an aggressive-looking front bumper with the AMG Line appearance package, which is offered as standard. There is a functional air dam and a chrome strip that adds some visual contrast to the otherwise clean front profile.

Mercedes-Benz GLC Electric

Move to the side, and the resemblance to the conventional GLC becomes more apparent. However, the electric SUV is longer and has a longer wheelbase, which also benefits cabin space. The design is complemented by silver-finished roof rails, side steps and door sill elements.

One detail I particularly like is the implementation of the pop-out door handles. Unlike conventional flush-fitting handles, these are easier to operate and don't require you to awkwardly position your fingers to pull them out. The SUV also gets 20-inch alloy wheels wrapped in Pirelli Scorpion tyres. These feature aerodynamic elements that are intended to improve efficiency.

At the rear, the sloping roofline flows into a small roof spoiler, while the connected LED lighting arrangement gives the SUV a distinctive appearance. The illuminated sections feature horseshoe-shaped elements with Mercedes-Benz's three-pointed star motif. A neatly sculpted tailgate, chrome detailing and a diffuser-like element complete the rear profile.

Overall, I think the GLC Electric strikes a good balance between traditional Mercedes-Benz design and the newer styling direction adopted by the brand's electric models. It looks considerably more cohesive than some of the EQ-badged offerings we have seen from the German automaker.

Mercedes-Benz GLC Electric

Mercedes-Benz GLC Electric: Interior and features

Step inside the GLC Electric, and the first thing that catches your attention is the sheer amount of technology on offer. The dashboard is dominated by a massive screen that stretches across its width, measuring more than 39 inches. This is the latest interpretation of Mercedes-Benz's Hyperscreen setup and is divided into three sections.

The driver gets a digital instrument cluster, while the centre houses the infotainment system. There is also a dedicated display for the front passenger, which remains switched off when the car is being driven without someone occupying that seat. It is a thoughtful safety feature that prevents the driver from being distracted by the passenger display.

The screen is only one part of the experience, though. Mercedes-Benz has also equipped the SUV with its voice assistant, which can be activated by saying 'Hey Mercedes'. It can perform several functions, including controlling the climate settings, navigation, media playback and various vehicle functions.

The cabin itself feels appropriately premium. Most of the surfaces that you interact with regularly are finished in good-quality materials. The steering wheel, door pads and central tunnel have a premium finish, while the upper section of the dashboard features soft-touch materials. The seats are finished in leather and offer a comfortable seating experience.

Practicality hasn't taken a back seat to technology, either. There is a wireless charging pad with ventilation to prevent your smartphone from overheating, adjustable cupholders, a sizeable storage compartment underneath the central armrest and a large glovebox. Since the SUV doesn't have a conventional gear selector on the central tunnel, Mercedes-Benz has also used the available space to provide additional storage compartments. There are two USB Type-C charging ports as well.

Another feature worth mentioning is the panoramic sunroof, which Mercedes-Benz calls Sky Control. It features individually adjustable elements that allow occupants to choose between different patterns and levels of transparency. You can also completely close the roof or open it up to let natural light into the cabin. At night, the system can illuminate the brand's three-pointed star motif, adding another interesting touch to the cabin.

Mercedes-Benz GLC Electric

Mercedes-Benz GLC Electric: Rear seat space and boot practicality

The longer wheelbase of the GLC Electric also translates into a reasonably spacious rear cabin. With the driver's seat adjusted to my 5ft 8in driving position, there is plenty of knee room and a decent amount of headroom. Even taller occupants should find the rear seat accommodating, although I would have liked slightly better under-thigh support.

The rear bench can technically accommodate three occupants, but it is better suited to two adults. Fold down the central armrest, and you get a neatly integrated storage compartment for a smartphone, along with two cupholders.

Other amenities include three adjustable headrests, seat-back pockets, rear AC vents, two USB Type-C charging ports and padded door armrests. However, the absence of rear seat ventilation and sunshades is noticeable, particularly considering the price positioning of the SUV.

Boot practicality is another area where the GLC Electric scores well. It gets an electrically operated tailgate that opens up to reveal more than 500 litres of luggage capacity. Fold down the second-row seats, and the available space increases to over 1,700 litres. The absence of a prominent loading lip also makes it easier to slide heavier luggage into the boot.

There is no spare wheel underneath the boot floor, though. Instead, Mercedes-Benz provides a puncture repair kit and a dedicated space to store the charging cable.

The electric powertrain also allows the carmaker to offer a front storage compartment, or frunk. It can be accessed by pressing the Mercedes-Benz logo on the bonnet, which releases the latch. The resulting compartment offers over 120 litres of additional storage space and should be large enough to accommodate a small cabin suitcase.

Mercedes-Benz GLC Electric

Mercedes-Benz GLC Electric: Battery, range and performance

The GLC Electric comes to India in the GLC 400 4MATIC configuration. It gets a 94 kWh battery pack, with Mercedes-Benz claiming a driving range of up to 711 km on a single charge. During our drive, the test car showed a remaining range of around 600 km at 98 per cent battery charge. While this is not an indication of its actual real-world range, it is still an encouraging figure.

Power comes from a dual-motor setup, with one electric motor positioned on each axle. This gives the SUV an all-wheel-drive configuration and a combined output of 489 hp and 800 Nm of peak torque.

Those are substantial numbers for a luxury SUV of this size, and the performance is quite evident on the road. The GLC Electric responds immediately to throttle inputs, offering strong acceleration irrespective of the driving mode selected. The instant torque delivery makes overtaking effortless, while there is plenty of performance available when you want to accelerate hard. However, what impressed me more was how well Mercedes-Benz has managed to balance performance with everyday comfort.

Mercedes-Benz GLC Electric

Ride quality and driving experience

The GLC Electric gets adaptive dampers, and they play an important role in making the SUV feel comfortable on Indian roads. In Comfort mode, the suspension does a commendable job of absorbing smaller bumps and potholes. Even when you encounter larger undulations, the suspension manages to keep the cabin relatively composed.

You can hear the suspension working over some particularly bad stretches of road, but the impact doesn't translate into an uncomfortable experience for occupants. Switch to Sport mode, and the suspension becomes noticeably firmer. However, it doesn't make the ride excessively stiff. Instead, it provides a more controlled setup that complements the SUV's substantial performance.

Cabin insulation is another strong point. Since there is no conventional internal combustion engine, you don't have the usual engine noise filtering into the cabin. Wind and road noise are also reasonably well contained, even at highway speeds. In city traffic, the cabin feels particularly quiet and isolated from the commotion outside.

There are, however, a couple of areas where I think Mercedes-Benz could have done better. The ORVMs, despite looking quite sleek, feel a little small for an SUV of this size. The rear windscreen is also relatively narrow, while the thick D-pillar further restricts visibility. This means you will have to rely on the 360-degree camera system when manoeuvring the SUV in tight parking spaces. Thankfully, the camera feed is sharp and makes the task considerably easier.

Mercedes-Benz GLC Electric

Mercedes-Benz GLC Electric: Verdict

The Mercedes-Benz GLC Electric makes a strong case for itself as a luxury electric SUV. It retains much of what makes the conventional GLC appealing while adding the benefits of an electric powertrain. It looks handsome, has a spacious and practical cabin, offers an impressive amount of technology and delivers the kind of ride comfort that you would expect from a Mercedes-Benz. Its dual-motor setup also provides more than enough performance for both city commutes and highway drives.

There are a few omissions, particularly when it comes to rear-seat amenities and visibility. However, these don't take away too much from the overall experience. At ₹78.5 lakh, the GLC Electric is also interestingly positioned against its petrol-powered counterpart, with a relatively small price premium. For those considering a luxury SUV in this price bracket, it makes a compelling alternative, especially if they have access to convenient charging facilities.

More importantly, it doesn't feel like an electric SUV that requires you to compromise on the traditional Mercedes-Benz experience. And that, perhaps, is its biggest strength.

First Published Date: