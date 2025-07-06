Qubo Dashplay Ultra infotainment system review: Is it a value-for-money device for your car?

The modern car-buying experience is drastically different from what it was a decade ago. Gone are the days when cars were seen as just a means of going from one point to another. For the new age consumers, a car is more than just a vehicle for commuting or going places. Also, keeping pace with the evolving consumer mindset, the focus has shifted a lot to the in-car amenities and features. When it comes to in-car experiences, infotainment systems play a highly crucial role in defining that. Almost all the cars, whether in the entry-level segment or the high-end cars, have been experimenting with touchscreen infotainment systems.

While the new cars arriving on the market come with pre-installed touchscreen infotainment systems from the OEMs, some of the cars' base trims and older cars lack these systems. Owners seeking to experience the infotainment systems in these cars have the opportunity to use aftermarket devices. There are tons of companies in the market that offer touchscreen infotainment systems.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 2999.0 cc 2999.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 1.02 Cr Compare View Offers UPCOMING Hyundai Nexo 1499.0 cc 1499.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 65 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Lamborghini Urus Performante 3996 cc 3996 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 4.22 Cr Compare View Offers McLaren Artura 2993 cc 2993 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 5.10 Cr Compare View Offers UPCOMING Honda Elevate EV ₹ 18 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Audi New A3 1998.0 cc 1998.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 39 - 45 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched

Qubo, famous for its range of dashcams, has entered the segment of aftermarket infotainment systems, with its Dashplay series. Available in three variants - Ultra, Pro and Standard- it challenges some of the big names in the market.

HT Auto got the Qubo Dashplay Ultra touchscreen infotainment system to review, and here are our findings.

Qubo Dashplay Ultra infotainment system comes with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Qubo Dashplay Ultra infotainment system: Design and user interface

The Qubo Dashplay Ultra touchscreen infotainment system comes with a metal body that makes it sturdy. Speaking of other specifications, it runs on the Android OS and is powered by a quad-core 1.5 GHz Processor Ultra with an advanced GPU. The unit comes with 4 GB DDR3 RAM and 64 GB ROM. It connects with external networks via 2.5G and 5G dual band WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.4. It offers wired and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. The head unit has a 9.0-inch 720p QLED display resolution, and it can play 1080p 30 fps full HD videos.

Thankfully, one feature to mention is the adaptive screen backlighting. When the car is on the run or the ignition is on, the device automatically dims the backlight, which means the visibility of the driver is not impacted. This is one of the key functionalities that are lacking in many aftermarket infotainment systems. It has a split-screen display, which allows the user to access multiple features simultaneously.

Qubo Dashplay Ultra infotainment system offers a flawless navigation experience.

Qubo Dashplay Ultra infotainment system: Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

The Qubo Dashplay Ultra infotainment system comes offering wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. While we didn't test the Android Auto, the Apple CarPlay connectivity feature was tested thoroughly. The first time was the only time we had to go through the setup process, and from the next time onwards, the device connected to the iPhone effortlessly. The experience with the wireless Apple CarPlay was good enough to give it a thumbs up.

However, it seemed that using wired Android Auto or Apple CarPlay is quite a tussle. If someone doesn't want to play music using wireless functionality and opts for the wired feature, he or she may find this problematic.

In the car where we tested the device, the USB socket from the OEM was not compatible with the head unit. A separate USB adapter was required to be installed to ensure the OEM-provided USB socket received power, but even after that, it was of no use to play songs from a pen drive or the mobile directly. Instead, I had to rely on the Qubo-provided USB socket to play music from the pen drive. This was one of the challenges of using the infotainment unit flawlessly.

Qubo Dashplay Ultra infotainment system: Audio quality & mic functionality

The Qubo Dashplay Ultra infotainment system comes with TruAMP and a 48-band equaliser, which gets presents. The audio quality was good, and it supports a 4.1 audio channel with subwoofer support. Despite being an aftermarket device, the Qubo Dashplay Ultra synchronised well with the steering controls.

Another problem we faced while testing the device was that the head unit didn't synchronise with the car's own roof-mounted mic. The infotainment unit has its own mic, but the distance between the driver and it is slightly longer than the distance between the OEM's roof-mounted mic and the driver. Besides that, the reception of the head unit's mic was also not strong enough for the person on the other end of the call to hear properly during phone calls. This forced us to install an external mic. It was a technical flaw of the device.

Qubo Dashplay Ultra infotainment system has support for a 360-degree surround camera setup, which is a great functionality to ensure safe parking in tight spaces.

Qubo Dashplay Ultra infotainment system: Dashcam and reverse camera support

One of the key features of the device is the support for a 360-degree surround camera, which is a great functionality to ensure safe parking in tight spaces. With the increasing popularity of 360-degree cameras even in the aftermarket accessory segment, if anyone wants to install the system, this device offers compatibility with that, which is certainly a key USP of the Qubo infotainment unit. However, this feature couldn't be tested since the test car has no such camera system installed. The device also comes with support for full HD dual recording as well as a reverse camera. Qubo claims that for the reverse camera, the head unit comes with AHD 720p/1080p support.

At ₹ 44,990, the Qubo Dashplay Ultra infotainment system is a great option for a car that lacks the infotainment unit from the OEM.

Qubo Dashplay Ultra infotainment system: Verdict

At a sticker price of ₹44,990, the Qubo Dashplay Ultra infotainment system is actually a pretty good aftermarket device for a car that lacks the infotainment unit from the OEM. The installation of the device may require a separate frame to ensure there are no gaps in the fittings. However, that may depend on the car the user has. Fitting the device is a one-time job, and if anyone wants to keep it for a long time and experience the convenience of wireless Android Auto or Apple CarPlay, the Qubo Dashplay Ultra seems perfect. However, it comes with some technical flaws, but that can be overlooked if the user is not too keen about every minuscule detail.

First Published Date: