Ultraviolette X-47 Venom review: Lighter, faster and more fun

The Ultraviolette X -47 was always an interesting electric motorcycle. It offered impressive performance, a long list of technology features and a crossover design that attempted to combine the characteristics of a street motorcycle and an adventure tourer.

With the new X-47 Venom, Ultraviolette has improved on several aspects. The motorcycle gets an entirely new VX-100 platform, a lighter battery pack, a new motor and several electronic upgrades. While the design remains largely familiar, the engineering changes underneath are substantial. More importantly, they have made the motorcycle feel considerably different on the road.

I spent time riding the new X-47 Venom, and the biggest takeaway is that this is not merely a performance upgrade. It feels like a more complete motorcycle than its predecessor.

20 kg lighter, considerably more agile

The most significant change to the X-47 Venom is its weight. With a kerb weight of 180 kg, it is 20 kg lighter than the previous generation. Interestingly, the battery pack itself has shed 10 kg, while the change from a lead-acid auxiliary battery to a lithium-ion unit saves another 3 kg.

These reductions might look like numbers on paper, but their impact is immediately noticeable when riding the motorcycle.

The X-47 puts out 40 horsepower and 55 Nm of peak torque.

The earlier X-47 had a slightly top-heavy character. Whenever it went through a pothole or a particularly uneven section of road, the weight of the motorcycle was something I could feel. It was not necessarily difficult to ride, but there was always a sense of mass that the rider had to account for.

That feeling is considerably less pronounced on the X-47 Venom. It now feels more natural, almost like riding a conventional motorcycle rather than a relatively heavy electric machine. It is livelier, responds more eagerly to rider inputs and feels considerably easier to manage.

The improvement is particularly apparent while cornering. The motorcycle tips into corners more naturally, requiring less effort to change direction. Once leaned over, it holds its line confidently, without the rider having to work around the weight. It feels more composed and predictable, which adds to the overall riding confidence.

The reduced mass has also made a noticeable difference to acceleration and braking. Overall, the X-47 Venom feels like a motorcycle that is much more willing to respond to the rider.

New motor brings more performance

As soon as you start moving, you can feel the 20 kg weight loss. The weight loss has helped in improving the ride experience of the X-47 significantly.

Powering the X-47 Venom is a new UV LIGHTFURY electric motor, producing 30 kW or 40 hp. It develops around 90 Nm of torque at the motor, while the claimed torque at the rear wheel stands at 550 Nm.

The motor uses aerospace-grade soft magnetic composites and has been developed to be lighter, offer higher RPM and sustain torque for longer. The previous motor could rev to approximately 7,000-7,500 RPM, while the new unit can spin up to 9,000 RPM.

The performance improvement is evident in the acceleration figures. The X-47 Venom can sprint from 0 to 60 kmph in 2.7 seconds and reach 100 kmph in 5.9 seconds. The latter is approximately two seconds quicker than the previous generation. Its top speed has also increased from 145 kmph to 155 kmph.

The new motor is paired with a next-generation motor control unit that is twice as compact and offers three times the power density.

However, it is in Ballistic Mode that the motorcycle really shows what it is capable of. The X-47 Venom feels properly quick, and the acceleration took me by surprise the first time I experienced it. The motorcycle reaches 60 kmph almost instantly and continues to build speed towards 100 kmph with a strong surge.

What makes this particularly impressive is how eager the motorcycle feels while accelerating. It does not feel like the rider is trying to extract performance from a heavy machine. The lighter construction and revised powertrain make the experience considerably more involving.

There is also a useful change to Ballistic Mode availability. On the previous X-47, it could be accessed only until the battery charge dropped to 30 per cent. The new motorcycle allows riders to use it until the state of charge falls to 10 per cent, making its highest performance mode accessible over a wider battery charge window.

Suspension and brakes feel more controlled

Ultraviolette X-47 can be charged in four different ways.

The weight reduction has also improved the way the X-47 Venom deals with uneven surfaces. The suspension continues to have a firm character, and there is still a fair amount of road feedback coming through to the rider. However, its behaviour over potholes and broken surfaces feels more controlled.

The previous motorcycle could feel unsettled when going over particularly rough sections, with its weight making itself apparent. The new version absorbs bumps better and does not thrash around as much. It is not an especially plush setup, but the firmness is manageable and remains livable for everyday riding.

However, the brakes still lack a little feel and feedback. They work effectively, but require a firmer pull at the levers to extract the kind of bite I would like. There is room for improvement here, even though the overall braking behaviour feels more sorted than before.

The motorcycle also gets four levels of traction control, switchable ABS and electronic stability control, adding to its electronic rider assistance package.

Range, battery and charging improvements

The new 7-inch TFT screen for the rider is crisp, smooth and shows all the vital information. It also integrates the dashcam and radar system.

The X-47 Venom gets Ultraviolette's new SRB-11 battery technology, with a claimed IDC range of 343 km. This is an improvement over the previous generation's claimed range of 323 km.

The company says the new battery offers up to 20 per cent higher energy density and twice the cooling performance. Its thermal management system is also claimed to dissipate heat up to 50 per cent faster. The battery gets a five-level safety system, including a pyro-fuse designed to isolate the electrical circuit in microseconds if a critical fault is detected.

Charging capability has improved as well. The X-47 Venom supports 12 kW DC fast charging and there is also a 1.6 kW onboard charger.

The auxiliary battery has also been changed to a lithium-ion unit, replacing the lead-acid battery used previously. This saves around 3 kg and contributes to the overall weight reduction.

While the 343 km IDC range is impressive on paper, its real-world range will remain an important consideration for potential buyers, particularly those who intend to use the motorcycle for longer highway journeys.

Technology remains a major highlight

Ultraviolette is also offering switchable ABS, traction control, regen braking, riding modes and tyre pressure monitoring system.

Ultraviolette has continued to expand the technology package on the X-47 Venom. The motorcycle gets a new 7-inch TFT touchscreen called Interface X. It runs on an Android-based operating system powered by Qualcomm hardware and supports onboard navigation.

There is also one-button cruise control, which operates between 30 kmph and 110 kmph, along with a 35W charging port. Integrated front and rear dashcams are another addition. The rear camera doubles up as a parking camera and works with the park assist function, providing a camera feed while manoeuvring in tight spaces.

One of the more interesting features is the UV Hypersense radar system. It uses a 77 GHz rear radar with a claimed sensing range of up to 200 metres. The system offers blind-spot monitoring, lane-change assist, overtake alerts and rear-collision warnings. In the event of a detected rear-collision threat, the system can also activate the hazard lights to alert approaching traffic.

The motorcycle additionally gets connected functions through the VIOLETTE AI suite, including movement, fall and towing alerts, remote lockdown and crash alerts. So, there is certainly no shortage of technology here.

Verdict: A more complete X-47

The Ultraviolette X-47 Venom has an introductory price of ₹2.65 lakh, applicable to the first 5,000 customers.

On paper, the new motorcycle brings several meaningful improvements. It is quicker, has a higher top speed, offers more claimed range and supports faster DC charging. The technology package has also expanded considerably.

However, the biggest achievement is not any individual feature or performance figure. It is the 20 kg weight reduction and how that has transformed the riding experience.

The earlier X-47 had impressive performance and technology, but its weight was difficult to ignore. The Venom feels much more natural, changes direction more willingly, feels more confident through corners and deals with uneven roads better. Its acceleration is now considerably more exciting, particularly in Ballistic Mode.

It is not without shortcomings. The suspension could be more compliant, and the brakes could offer better feedback. Real-world range and the charging experience will also be important factors in assessing its overall ownership proposition.

But as a motorcycle, the X-47 Venom feels like a substantial improvement. Ultraviolette has not just made it faster or added more features. It has addressed an important characteristic that affected the previous motorcycle, and the result is an electric crossover that is considerably more enjoyable to ride.

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