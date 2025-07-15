2025 Triumph Scrambler 400 XC Review: The off-roader you were looking for?

If you saw the Triumph Scrambler 400 X in 2023 and thought, “Spoke wheels would’ve been better," you weren’t alone. For a motorcycle intended to battle rough trails, the alloys felt domesticated. Nevertheless, Triumph has now brought spoke wheels to the Scrambler 400 X , in the form of the new Triumph Scrambler 400 XC . It’s not just new wheels that grab your attention, but also has more off-road-specific upgrades aimed at a different buyer. Does the 2025 Triumph Scrambler 400 XC scratch that off-road itch better? We sampled the motorcycle to find out.

The 2025 Triumph Scrambler 400 XC looks smashing in the new yellow paint scheme, while the new fly screen and raised mudguard give it a more authentic off-road appearance

2025 Triumph Scrambler 400 XC: What’s New?

The changes are largely cosmetic with the same chassis, engine and bodywork as the X. There’s a new body-coloured fly screen and a raised front mudguard for a more authentic off-road look. Triumph has also added an aluminium sump guard and belly pan as standard, for better off-road protection. There are three new colours - Racing Yellow, Vanilla White, and Storm Grey. Needless to say, it's the yellow that stands out, shining bright on a gloomy day.

The round headlamp with the LED DRL and mesh guard has been carried over. The fuel tank, two-piece seat, double-barrel exhaust, and the LED taillight are all the same as well. There’s no change in the ride height at 835 mm, which may seem tall, but the bike’s slender frame makes it manageable for shorter riders. The new components have added more weight, and the Scrambler 400 XC is about 5 kg heavier than the 400 X. The new cross-spoke rims are about 1.1 kg heavier than the alloys.

The Triumph Scrambler 400 XC comes equipped with tubeless cross-spoke wheels, which are fully imported and built by Excel Wheels, the same OEM that makes wheels for the larger Scrambler 1200 and Tiger 1200

2025 Triumph Scrambler 400 XC: What’s Different?

The alloy wheels on the 400 X have made way for the new tubeless aluminium cross-spokes on the XC. These are made by the same manufacturer, Excel Wheels, which makes wheels for the larger Scrambler 1200 and Tiger 1200 in Triumph’s stable. The new tubeless cross-spoke wheels come in the same sizes - a 19-inch unit up front and a 17-inch unit at the rear - and offer the same reliability as alloys, but with fewer chances of damaging the rim when going off-road.

The Triumph Scrambler 400 XC is also the fourth made-in-India motorcycle to get tubeless spoked wheels after the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, KTM 390 Adventure, and Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350.

The 398 cc single-cylinder remains the same and continues to be super-tractable and effortless to ride on the Scrambler 400 XC

2025 Triumph Scrambler 400 XC: Performance

The Scrambler 400 X was always likeable, and performance remains familiar despite the marginal increase in weight on the XC. The 398 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor develops the same 39.5 bhp and 37.5 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. This is a lovely and tractable motor, and quite predictable when you want to go fast. Power delivery is seamless across the rev range, and the bike is quick when it comes to reaching triple-digit speeds. There is a mild buzz around the 6,500 rpm mark, but that’s easy to overlook.

The tractable nature makes it a breeze at low speeds, especially when going through off-road trails. If you hesitated hitting the dirt patch on the Scrambler X, the new 400 XC will automatically feel more confident. It’s bolder and livelier on rough trails, and at 190 kg (kerb), it feels nimble enough to just stand on the pegs and explore the terrain. Compared to adventure tourers, the XC is friendlier without having to fully compromise on the off-road ability.

The limitation comes from the suspension travel, which at 150 mm is the same as the 400 X. Many found the travel too short for going off-road, especially at the front, which feels unfriendly when you land on the ground after a big jump. On the flip side, you don’t have to worry about bending the wheel anymore, with more impact absorption coming from the new cross-spoke wheels. The tubeless wheels are also easy to fix in case of a puncture, making them apt for trails, as much as long distances. The bike uses the same MRF Zapper Kurve dual-purpose tyres as seen on the Scrambler X, offering decent grip on tarmac and muddy terrain.

The new Scrambler 400 XC is about 5 kg heavier than the Scrambler 400 X, but there's little change in handling dynamics or manoeuvrability. The bike remains nimble and predictable around a corner

2025 Triumph Scrambler 400 XC: Ride Quality, Handling & Braking

The ride quality feels familiar, and the new XC strikes the right balance between quick and comfortable. The wide handlebar gives you the sense of riding a “big" bike, while the taller stance makes it more accommodating for larger riders than the Speed 400. The bench-style seat will keep you comfortable, but I’ve found a little over two hours to be the ideal time on the saddle between breaks.

The USD front forks and a monoshock at the rear do a good job of making this a quick motorcycle to commute on. The bike feels nimble to handle, and it’s largely a point-and-shoot affair. The predictability only helps to flow into corners, and for most riders, the setup will work brilliantly. It’s not lightning quick and doesn’t need to be for all intents and purposes.

The bike uses a 320 mm front disc and a 230 mm rear disc with organic brake pads, same as the 400 X. Braking feels progressive with a slightly spongy feel on the front lever. While this feels good enough during off-roading, we’d like a sharper bite at higher speeds on the highway. The sintered brake pads from the Speed 400 are an easy fix. I also feel it’s better to adapt to the sharper brakes when going off-road than to lose precious stopping distance in case of emergency braking on the highway. Triumph also says it is developing more durable brake pads for the Scrambler 400 range, which will be rolled out later. For more off-road control, you get switchable rear ABS and traction control, which make this a fun machine to play with.

The tubeless cross-spoke wheels are not covered under warranty and are only covered for manufacturing defects for Scrambler 400 X owners

Can you retrofit cross-spokes on the Triumph Scrambler 400 X?

For the existing Scrambler 400 X, this has been a major question. Technically, yes. However, here’s the catch. The cross-spoke wheels aren’t homologated in India, and the full import makes them quite expensive to buy separately. The front wheel costs ₹34,876, while the rear wheel costs ₹36,875. That’s a hefty ₹72,000 or about 1/4th of the bike’s cost.

The Triumph service centre will install these wheels for you on your Scrambler 400 X. But do remember, swapping the alloys for these will void your warranty, irrespective of where you get them from. Moreover, the cross-spoke wheels are only covered for manufacturing defects. So, while it is possible to swap the alloys for cross-spoke wheels, it will be an expensive change.

The 2025 Triumph Scrambler 400 XC commands a ₹ 27,000 premium over the Scrambler 400 X, which feels justified given the tubeless spoke wheels and other enhancements

2025 Triumph Scrambler 400 XC: Verdict

The delta between the Scrambler 400 X and XC is about ₹27,000, which feels fair for the additional equipment. It’s a fun but expensive machine with a very specific improvement. At ₹2.94 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the Scrambler 400 XC sits closer to the new KTM 390 Adventure X Plus (Rs. 3.03 lakh) and Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 ( ₹2.83 lakh - 2.98 lakh), which bring more versatility for similar pricing. But the scrambler is a different flavour, and the nimble nature will make you feel a lot more confident in your skills. Go take a test ride.

