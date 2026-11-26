The Nissan Tekton has a familiar face, at least if you have been following the Renault Duster's comeback in India. The two SUVs share their underpinnings, engines and several cabin components, so there is bound to be some overlap. But spend a little time with the Tekton and you begin to notice that Nissan has made a conscious effort to give it a character of its own.

I particularly like the way it looks. The squared-off design gives it a chunky stance, while the lighter cabin theme makes the interior feel more welcoming. There is also a punchy 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine under the hood, which makes the driving experience quite enjoyable.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars MG Hector ₹12.14 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹15,900/ month Check Eligibility Nissan Tekton ₹10.49 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹13,800/ month Check Eligibility Skoda Kushaq ₹10.69 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹14,000/ month Check Eligibility Hyundai Bayon ₹10 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹13,100/ month Check Eligibility UPCOMING Volkswagen Tera ₹9 Lakhs - 15 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹11,800/ month Check Eligibility Volkswagen Taigun ₹11 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹14,400/ month Check Eligibility

But is that enough to make the Tekton stand out in a segment that already has some very capable contenders? We spent some time with the top-spec Tekton Plus, priced at ₹16.5 lakh, to find out what it is like to live with and drive. Here are my thoughts.

Nissan Tekton

Nissan Tekton: Exterior design

I think Nissan has done a rather good job with the Tekton's design. Yes, the overall silhouette is quite similar to the Renault Duster, but the Japanese carmaker has made enough changes to ensure that its SUV does not simply look like a rebadged version of its French counterpart.

The front is where the Tekton makes its strongest impression. The styling takes inspiration from the larger Nissan Patrol, with squared-off elements that work particularly well with the SUV's chunky proportions. It gives the front end a muscular appearance without making it look overdone.

The resemblance to the Duster becomes more obvious when you look at the SUV from the side. However, things change as you move towards the rear, where Nissan has carried forward the squared-off design language to give the Tekton a distinct character. I also like how these design elements lend it a slightly more premium appearance without making the SUV look too bulky.

Nissan Tekton

Interior and features

The similarities with the Duster become much more apparent once you step inside the Tekton. The dashboard layout is identical, and the overall cabin architecture is largely unchanged. However, Nissan has played around with the colour scheme and finishes to give its SUV a different personality.

The biggest difference is the lighter beige theme, which extends across the dashboard, door pads and upholstery. There are also rose-gold and bronze-finish elements that add some contrast to the otherwise light-coloured cabin. Even the steering wheel, which shares its design with the Duster, gets Nissan branding and bronze detailing.

Personally, I prefer this lighter treatment. It makes the cabin feel more airy and gives it a slightly more premium appearance compared to the darker interior of the Duster.

Nissan Tekton

As for features, the Tekton gets pretty much the same equipment as its Renault counterpart. There is a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system paired with a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. The infotainment system also gets Google built-in functionality.

The front seats are electrically adjustable, ventilated and come with lumbar adjustment. You also get a wireless phone charger with active cooling, dual-zone climate control with voice assistance and a built-in air purifier.

The panoramic sunroof, 48-colour ambient lighting and Arkamys 3D surround sound system round off the equipment list. So, there isn't much to complain about here, particularly if you are considering the fully loaded variant.

Nissan Tekton

Rear-seat comfort and practicality

The rear seat is reasonably spacious, too. I am 5ft 8in tall, and with the driver's seat adjusted to my driving position, there is a decent amount of legroom and headroom available. Even taller occupants should find the space adequate.

You can seat three people at the back, although I would say the bench is better suited to two adults, especially on longer journeys. The middle passenger will have to make a few compromises on comfort.

Nissan has taken care of the basic conveniences. There are seat-back pockets, dedicated AC vents with individual fan-speed adjustment and two USB Type-C charging ports. The door pads also get padded armrests, while all three rear passengers get adjustable headrests.

There is a fold-down centre armrest as well, which comes with large cupholders and a dedicated space to keep a smartphone. However, the rear seats cannot be reclined or slid forward and backwards.

The lighter cabin theme does make the rear section feel airy, and the panoramic sunroof available with this top-spec variant adds to that experience. That said, I would have liked Nissan to offer rear sunshades and ventilated rear seats. The latter, in particular, would have been useful during the peak summer months in Delhi and other parts of northern India.

Nissan Tekton

Boot space

The Tekton is quite practical when it comes to luggage carrying capacity. The top-spec variant gets a powered tailgate, and opening it reveals a generous 700 litres of boot space. Fold the rear seats down, and this capacity increases to over 1,700 litres.

Under the boot floor, Nissan has provided a 17-inch space-saver spare wheel, which is a welcome addition compared to having just a puncture repair kit. The SUV itself, meanwhile, rides on 18-inch wheels.

There are a couple of things worth pointing out. The loading lip is slightly high, so putting heavier luggage inside will require some effort. Also, folding the second row does not create a completely flat floor. There is a slight hump, which means you will have to lift longer luggage items a little before pushing them further inside.

Nissan Tekton

Engine and performance

The Nissan Tekton is offered with two turbo-petrol engine options, both of which are shared with the Renault Duster.

The more powerful of the two is a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol unit producing 163 PS and 280 Nm of torque. It can be had with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed DCT. There is also a smaller 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that develops 100 PS and 166 Nm of torque, but this one is available exclusively with a six-speed manual gearbox.

We drove the 1.3-litre automatic variant, and I have to say that this is a rather enjoyable powertrain. One of the things I particularly like about this engine is how it behaves at lower speeds. Despite being turbocharged, there is hardly any noticeable turbo lag, and the strong torque delivery allows the SUV to pull away cleanly even at relatively low engine speeds. You can be doing around 20 kmph in third gear, and the engine will still pull without making you reach for a lower gear immediately.

Things get more interesting once the engine crosses around 2,500 rpm. The turbo kicks in, and the SUV starts pulling much harder. Put your foot down, and there is a noticeable surge in acceleration, sometimes accompanied by that little push-back-into-your-seat feeling. It is something that makes the Tekton genuinely fun to drive.

The driving experience is quite familiar if you have driven the Duster with this engine. But considering how well the powertrain performs, I don't think that is a bad thing at all.

Nissan Tekton

Ride and handling

The Tekton also carries over the Duster's chassis and suspension components, and that is evident in the way it handles our rather unpredictable roads. On an open stretch of highway, the SUV feels planted, even at triple-digit speeds. It does not feel unsettled, and there is a reassuring sense of stability when you are cruising at higher speeds.

Things are equally impressive when the road surface deteriorates. The suspension does a good job of absorbing bumps and uneven patches, ensuring that not too many jerks make their way into the cabin. This should make the Tekton a comfortable companion on longer journeys, particularly on roads that are far from perfect.

The 212 mm ground clearance is another useful attribute. It gives you enough confidence to tackle larger speed breakers and rough patches without constantly worrying about scraping the underbody.

I also liked the braking performance. The brakes offer progressive feedback, which makes slowing down in city traffic quite effortless. You can come to a smooth halt without having to be overly careful with the pedal, while there is enough bite available when you need to brake harder in an emergency.

Nissan Tekton

Verdict

So, should you consider the Nissan Tekton over the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Sierra or the Renault Duster? I think it certainly deserves a place on your shortlist.

What works in its favour is that Nissan has not tried to reinvent the wheel. It has taken a fairly capable mechanical package and given it a different design identity, a lighter cabin theme and a comprehensive feature list. The result is an SUV that feels familiar in some areas but still manages to stand apart.

I particularly like its exterior design, the airy cabin and the way the 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine performs. The ride quality is another strong point, and the generous boot space adds to its family-friendly appeal.

Of course, there are a few things that could have been better. Rear-seat ventilated seats and sunshades would have improved passenger comfort, while the high boot loading lip and uneven floor with the rear seats folded are worth keeping in mind.

But these are not deal-breakers. At ₹16.5 lakh (introductory price) for the top-spec variant, the Tekton makes a fairly convincing case for itself. It may share a lot with the Duster, but Nissan has done enough to give it a personality of its own. And that, ultimately, is what makes it worth considering.

First Published Date: