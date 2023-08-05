HT Auto
QJ Motor SRV 300 Right View
1/5
QJ Motor SRV 300 Engine View
2/5
QJ Motor SRV 300 Fuel Tank View
3/5
QJ Motor SRV 300 Seat View
4/5
QJ Motor SRV 300 Tyre View
5/5

QJ Motor SRV 300

QJ Motor SRV 300 starting price is Rs. 3,19,000 in India. QJ Motor SRV 300 is available in 2 variant and Powered by a 296 cc engine. QJ Motor SRV 300 mileage is 35 kmpl.
3.19 Lakhs* Onwards
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
QJ Motor SRV 300 Key Specs
Engine296 cc
Mileage35 kmpl
Max Speed135 kmph
View all SRV 300 specs and features

QJ Motor SRV 300 Variants & Price

QJ Motor SRV 300 price starts at ₹ 3.19 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 3.19 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). QJ Motor SRV 300 comes in 2 variants. QJ Motor SRV 300's top variant is Green and Orange.

Black and Red
3.19 Lakhs*
296 cc
Green and Orange
3.19 Lakhs*
296 cc
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
QJ Motor SRV 300 Specifications and Features

Max Power30.72 PS
Body TypeCruiser Bikes
Mileage35 kmpl
HeadlightLED
Engine296 cc
Max Speed135 kmph
View all SRV 300 specs and features

QJ Motor SRV 300 comparison with its competitors

Model Name
QJ Motor SRV 300
Harley-Davidson X440Royal Enfield Interceptor 650Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650Triumph Scrambler 400 XKeeway K-Light 250V
Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹3.19 Lakhs Onwards
₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
₹3.03 - 3.31 Lakhs
₹3.64 - 3.94 Lakhs
₹2.64 Lakhs
₹2.89 - 3.09 Lakhs
Expert Ratings
-
-
4.5 out of 5
-
4 out of 5
-
Engine
296 cc
440 cc
647.95 cc
648 cc
398.15 cc
249 cc
Mileage
35 kmpl
35 kmpl
25 kmpl
25 kmpl
34 kmpl
32 kmpl
Fuel Type
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
ABS
-
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
-
Transmission
Manual
Manual
Manual
Manual
Manual
Manual

Popular QJ Motor Bikes

  • Popular
    View all  QJ Motor Bikes

    QJ Motor News

    The Keeway Vieste 300 XDV is the rugged sibling of the Vieste 300 maxi-scooter that's on sale in India
    Keeway Vieste 300 XDV adventure scooter unveiled globally. India launch likely?
    5 Aug 2023
    The Benda LFC700 remains a showcase for now with no immediate plans of power cruiser arriving in India
    Auto Expo 2023: Super Meteor rivalling Benda LFC700 4-cylinder cruiser showcased
    18 Jan 2023
    QJ Motor SRK 400 comes out as a direct rival to the likes of the KTM 390 Duke and the BMW G 310 R motorcycle.
    QJ Motor SRK 400, rival to KTM 390 Duke, breaks cover with striking exteriors
    28 Apr 2022
    Wet and slippery surfaces can make riding a two-wheeler dangerous. Take preventive measure to make your rides safe and comfortable during the monsoon
    Monsoon 2024: Five essential tips to keep your bike safe in rains
    20 Jul 2024
    Gurgaon Police gets 40 Suzuki V Strom SX 250 motorcycles with a custom paint scheme, a tall windscreen, siren, and more
    40 customised Suzuki V-Strom SX 250 motorcycles handed over to Gurgaon Police
    20 Jul 2024
      News

    Videos

    Bajaj Auto has launched the world's first CNG-powered motorcycle in an effort to offer more value for money to customers who look for better efficiency and less cost on fuel.
    Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG bike review: Can it trigger a revolution in two-wheelers?
    15 Jul 2024
    Ultraviolette has launched the updated version of the F77 Mach 2 and F77 Mach 2 Recon at introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.99 lakh and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.99 lakh respectively.
    Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 video review: Is it better than its predecessor?
    8 Jul 2024
    Bajaj has launched the Freedom CNG bike at starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 in India. The world's first CNG bike gets a 125-cc engine and comes with dual fuel tank offering 2-kg cylinder for CNG and 2-litre tank for petrol.
    Bajaj Freedom, world's first CNG motorcycle, launched in India: First look
    5 Jul 2024
    The BGauss RUV 350 gets a 3.4 kW motor with 165 Nm of peak torque. The motor has been mounted on to the rear wheel
    Watch: BGauss RUV 350 electric scooter key features explained
    26 Jun 2024
    Toyota Motor has introduced its most accessible SUV in the country in the form of the new Urban Cruiser Taisor. The new Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is priced from Rx 7.73 lakh onwards (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is a subcompact SUV based on the Maruti Suzuki Fronx.
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor review: Can it replicate Maruti Fronx’s success?
    11 Jun 2024
    QJ Motor SRV 300 FAQs

    The QJ Motor SRV 300 offers a mileage of 35 kmpl, making it an efficient choice for those seeking fuel economy in their Cruiser Bikes.
    The top variant of QJ Motor SRV 300 is the Green and Orange.
    The QJ Motor SRV 300 boasts a 296 cc engine, generating a max power of 30.72 PS.
    The QJ Motor SRV 300 offers 2 variants. The lowest variant, Black and Red is priced at Rs. 3.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom), while the top variant, Green and Orange is priced at Rs. 3.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

