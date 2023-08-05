|Engine
QJ Motor SRV 300 price starts at ₹ 3.19 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 3.19 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). QJ Motor SRV 300 comes in 2 variants. QJ Motor SRV 300's top variant is Green and Orange.
|Model Name
QJ Motor SRV 300
|Harley-Davidson X440
|Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
|Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650
|Triumph Scrambler 400 X
|Keeway K-Light 250V
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹3.19 Lakhs Onwards
₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
₹3.03 - 3.31 Lakhs
₹3.64 - 3.94 Lakhs
₹2.64 Lakhs
₹2.89 - 3.09 Lakhs
|Expert Ratings
-
-
4.5 out of 5
-
4 out of 5
-
|Engine
296 cc
440 cc
647.95 cc
648 cc
398.15 cc
249 cc
|Mileage
35 kmpl
35 kmpl
25 kmpl
25 kmpl
34 kmpl
32 kmpl
|Fuel Type
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
|ABS
-
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
-
|Transmission
Manual
Manual
Manual
Manual
Manual
Manual
