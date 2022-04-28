HT Auto
QJ Motor SRK 400

QJ Motor SRK 400 starting price is Rs. 3,59,000 in India. QJ Motor SRK 400 is available in 2 variant and Powered by a 400 cc engine. QJ Motor SRK 400 mileage is 20.6 kmpl.
3.59 - 3.69 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
QJ Motor SRK 400 Key Specs
Engine400 cc
Mileage20.6 kmpl
Max Speed145 kmph
View all SRK 400 specs and features

About QJ Motor SRK 400

Latest Update

  • QJ Motor SRK 400, rival to KTM 390 Duke, breaks cover with striking exteriors
  • Keeway Vieste 300 XDV adventure scooter unveiled globally. India launch likely?

    • Paying too much for your Bike Insurance?

    QJ Motor SRK 400 Variants & Price

    QJ Motor SRK 400 price starts at ₹ 3.59 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 3.69 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). QJ Motor SRK 400 comes in 2 variants. QJ Motor SRK 400's top variant is Red and Black.

    White
    3.59 Lakhs*
    400 cc
    Get On Road Price
    Check Latest Offers
    Red and Black
    3.69 Lakhs*
    400 cc
    Get On Road Price
    Check Latest Offers
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
    QJ Motor SRK 400 Specifications and Features

    Max Power41.46 PS
    Body TypeSports Naked Bikes
    Mileage20.6 kmpl
    HeadlightLED
    Engine400 cc
    Max Speed145 kmph
    View all SRK 400 specs and features

    QJ Motor SRK 400 comparison with its competitors

    Model Name
    QJ Motor SRK 400
    		KTM 390 DukeKawasaki Ninja 300KTM RC 390Aprilia RS 457Zontes 350RKeeway K300 RZontes 350XBMW G 310 RRCFMoto 650NK
    Price (Ex-Showroom)
    ₹3.59 - 3.69 Lakhs
    ₹3.11 Lakhs
    ₹3.43 Lakhs
    ₹3.18 - 3.19 Lakhs
    ₹4.25 Lakhs
    ₹3.15 - 3.25 Lakhs
    ₹2.99 - 3.2 Lakhs
    ₹3.35 - 3.45 Lakhs
    ₹3.05 Lakhs
    ₹3.99 - 4.29 Lakhs
    Expert Ratings
    -
    4.5 out of 5
    -
    -
    4 out of 5
    -
    -
    -
    -
    -
    Engine
    400 cc
    398.63 cc
    296 cc
    373 cc
    457 cc
    348 cc
    292.4 cc
    348 cc
    313 cc
    649 cc
    Mileage
    20.6 kmpl
    28.4 kmpl
    30 kmpl
    25.9 kmpl
    30 kmpl
    40 kmpl
    32 kmpl
    40 kmpl
    30.3 kmpl
    21 kmpl
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    Petrol
    ABS
    -
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    -
    -
    -
    Dual Channel
    Yes
    Transmission
    Manual
    Manual
    Manual
    Manual
    Manual
    Manual
    Manual
    Manual
    Manual
    Manual

      QJ Motor SRK 400 News

      QJ Motor SRK 400 comes out as a direct rival to the likes of the KTM 390 Duke and the BMW G 310 R motorcycle.
      QJ Motor SRK 400, rival to KTM 390 Duke, breaks cover with striking exteriors
      28 Apr 2022
      The Keeway Vieste 300 XDV is the rugged sibling of the Vieste 300 maxi-scooter that's on sale in India
      Keeway Vieste 300 XDV adventure scooter unveiled globally. India launch likely?
      5 Aug 2023
      The Benda LFC700 remains a showcase for now with no immediate plans of power cruiser arriving in India
      Auto Expo 2023: Super Meteor rivalling Benda LFC700 4-cylinder cruiser showcased
      18 Jan 2023
      Bajaj Auto has made available all motorcycles in its lineup, except the newly-launched Freedom 125 CNG bike, to be sold on e-commerce platform Flipkart from July 19.
      Pulsar to Dominar: Bajaj motorcycles are now available for sale on Flipkart. Check offers
      19 Jul 2024
      Bajaj will offer nearly its complete range on Flipkart right from the CT100 to the Pulsar NS400Z. The Freedom 125 CNG though will not be available initially
      Buying a Bajaj motorcycle on Flipkart: How does it work?
      19 Jul 2024
      View all
       QJ Motor SRK 400 News

      QJ Motor SRK 400 FAQs

      The QJ Motor SRK 400 offers a mileage of 20.6 kmpl, making it an efficient choice for those seeking fuel economy in their Sports Naked Bikes.
      The top variant of QJ Motor SRK 400 is the Red and Black.
      The QJ Motor SRK 400 boasts a 400 cc engine, generating a max power of 41.46 PS.
      The QJ Motor SRK 400 offers 2 variants. The lowest variant, White is priced at Rs. 3.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom), while the top variant, Red and Black is priced at Rs. 3.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

