|Engine
|400 cc
|Mileage
|20.6 kmpl
|Max Speed
|145 kmph
QJ Motor SRK 400 price starts at ₹ 3.59 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 3.69 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). QJ Motor SRK 400 comes in 2 variants. QJ Motor SRK 400's top variant is Red and Black.
₹3.59 Lakhs*
400 cc
₹3.69 Lakhs*
400 cc
|Max Power
|41.46 PS
|Body Type
|Sports Naked Bikes
|Mileage
|20.6 kmpl
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|400 cc
|Max Speed
|145 kmph
|Model Name
QJ Motor SRK 400
|KTM 390 Duke
|Kawasaki Ninja 300
|KTM RC 390
|Aprilia RS 457
|Zontes 350R
|Keeway K300 R
|Zontes 350X
|BMW G 310 RR
|CFMoto 650NK
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹3.59 - 3.69 Lakhs
₹3.11 Lakhs
₹3.43 Lakhs
₹3.18 - 3.19 Lakhs
₹4.25 Lakhs
₹3.15 - 3.25 Lakhs
₹2.99 - 3.2 Lakhs
₹3.35 - 3.45 Lakhs
₹3.05 Lakhs
₹3.99 - 4.29 Lakhs
|Expert Ratings
-
4.5 out of 5
-
-
4 out of 5
-
-
-
-
-
|Engine
400 cc
398.63 cc
296 cc
373 cc
457 cc
348 cc
292.4 cc
348 cc
313 cc
649 cc
|Mileage
20.6 kmpl
28.4 kmpl
30 kmpl
25.9 kmpl
30 kmpl
40 kmpl
32 kmpl
40 kmpl
30.3 kmpl
21 kmpl
|Fuel Type
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
Petrol
|ABS
-
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
-
-
-
Dual Channel
Yes
|Transmission
Manual
Manual
Manual
Manual
Manual
Manual
Manual
Manual
Manual
Manual
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price