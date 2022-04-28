QJ Motor SRK 400 on road price in Chennai starts from Rs. 4.11 Lakhs. The on road price for QJ Motor SRK 400 top variant goes up to Rs. 4.22 Lakhs in Chennai. The QJ Motor SRK 400 on road price in Chennai starts from Rs. 4.11 Lakhs. The on road price for QJ Motor SRK 400 top variant goes up to Rs. 4.22 Lakhs in Chennai. The lowest price model is QJ Motor SRK 400 White and the most priced model is QJ Motor SRK 400 Red and Black. Visit your nearest QJ Motor SRK 400 dealers and showrooms in Chennai for best offers. QJ Motor SRK 400 on road price breakup in Chennai includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the QJ Motor SRK 400 is mainly compared to KTM 390 Duke which starts at Rs. 3.11 Lakhs in Chennai, Kawasaki Ninja 300 which starts at Rs. 3.43 Lakhs in Chennai and Kabira Mobility KM 5000 EV starting at Rs. 3.15 Lakhs in Chennai. Variants On-Road Price QJ Motor SRK 400 White ₹ 4.11 Lakhs QJ Motor SRK 400 Red and Black ₹ 4.22 Lakhs