HT Auto
QJ Motor SRK 400 Right View
1/6
QJ Motor SRK 400 Engine View
2/6
QJ Motor SRK 400 Front Wheel View
3/6
QJ Motor SRK 400 Fuel Tank View
4/6
QJ Motor SRK 400 Rear Tyre View
5/6
QJ Motor SRK 400 Seat View
View all Images
6/6

QJ Motor SRK 400 Specifications

QJ Motor SRK 400 starting price is Rs. 3,59,000 in India. QJ Motor SRK 400 is available in 2 variant and Powered by a 400 cc engine. QJ Motor SRK 400 mileage is 20.6 kmpl.
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
3.59 - 3.69 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check Latest Offers

QJ Motor SRK 400 Specs

QJ Motor SRK 400 comes with 400 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of SRK 400 starts at Rs. 3.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, QJ Motor SRK 400 sits ...Read More

QJ Motor SRK 400 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Red and Black
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
13.5 L
Ground Clearance
150 mm
Length
2080 mm
Wheelbase
1425 mm
Kerb Weight
186 mm
Height
1085 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17 Rear :-140/70-17
Front Brake
Double Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Max Speed
145 kmph
Max Power
41.46 PS @ 9000rpm
Engine Type
Inline Twin cylinder liquid cooled engine, 4 stroke 8 valves, DOHC
Max Torque
37 Nm @ 7500rpm
No Of Cylinders
2
Transmission
Manual
Displacement
400 cc
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Fuel Type
Petrol
Rear Suspension
Monoshock Suspension side aligned
Front Suspension
Telescopic Upside-Down
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Speedometer
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Display
TFT colour display
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Projector Headlights
Yes

QJ Motor SRK 400 Alternatives

KTM 390 Duke

KTM 390 Duke

3.11 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
390 Duke Specs
Kawasaki Ninja 300

Kawasaki Ninja 300

3.43 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Ninja 300 Specs
UPCOMING
Kabira Mobility KM 5000 EV

Kabira Mobility KM 5000 EV

3.15 Lakhs Onwards
Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Bikes
KTM RC 390

KTM RC 390

3.18 - 3.19 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
RC 390 Specs
Aprilia RS 457

Aprilia RS 457

4.25 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
RS 457 Specs
Zontes 350R

Zontes 350R

3.15 - 3.25 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
350R Specs

QJ Motor SRK 400 News

QJ Motor SRK 400 comes out as a direct rival to the likes of the KTM 390 Duke and the BMW G 310 R motorcycle.
QJ Motor SRK 400, rival to KTM 390 Duke, breaks cover with striking exteriors
28 Apr 2022
The Keeway Vieste 300 XDV is the rugged sibling of the Vieste 300 maxi-scooter that's on sale in India
Keeway Vieste 300 XDV adventure scooter unveiled globally. India launch likely?
5 Aug 2023
The Benda LFC700 remains a showcase for now with no immediate plans of power cruiser arriving in India
Auto Expo 2023: Super Meteor rivalling Benda LFC700 4-cylinder cruiser showcased
18 Jan 2023
The 2024 Suzuki Burgman Street gets the new Metallic Matte Black No.2 colour option
2024 Suzuki Access & Burgman Street 125 get new colours for the festive season
18 Jul 2024
The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 takes on a host of offerings in the 400-500 cc segment and is the most accessible 450 cc bike from the manufacturer
Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 vs rivals: Price comparison
18 Jul 2024
View all
 QJ Motor SRK 400 News

QJ Motor SRK 400 Variants & Price List

QJ Motor SRK 400 price starts at ₹ 3.59 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 3.69 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). QJ Motor SRK 400 comes in 2 variants. QJ Motor SRK 400's top variant is Red and Black.

White
3.59 Lakhs*
400 cc
41.46 PS
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
Red and Black
3.69 Lakhs*
400 cc
41.46 PS
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Popular QJ Motor Bikes

  • Popular
    View all  QJ Motor Bikes

    Latest Bikes in India 2024

    Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450

    Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450

    2.39 - 2.54 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono

    Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono

    16.5 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    BMW R 12 nine T

    BMW R 12 nine T

    20.9 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Bajaj Freedom

    Bajaj Freedom

    95,000 - 1.1 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    BMW R 12

    BMW R 12

    19.9 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Popular Bikes in India 2024

    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    1.85 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Harley-Davidson X440

    Harley-Davidson X440

    2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    TVS Raider

    TVS Raider

    95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

    Lambretta G-Special Electric Scooter

    Lambretta G-Special Electric Scooter

    1.25 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Norton Dominator

    Norton Dominator

    23.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    BMW CE-04

    BMW CE-04

    9.85 - 10 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Yamaha RX 100

    Yamaha RX 100

    1 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Honda Activa 7G

    Honda Activa 7G

    80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details