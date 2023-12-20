Saved Articles

Yamaha R3

Yamaha R3 starting price is Rs. 4,64,900 in India. Yamaha R3 is available in 1 variant and Powered by a 321 cc engine. Yamaha R3 mileage is 26.31 kmpl.
4 out of 5
4.65 Lakhs*
Yamaha R3 Key Specs
Engine321 cc
Mileage26.31 kmpl
Power42 PS
Max Speed100 kmph
Yamaha R3 Variants & Price

Yamaha R3 price starts at ₹ 4.65 Lakhs .

STD
4.65 Lakhs*
321 cc
42 PS
Yamaha R3 Specifications and Features

Max Power42 PS
Body TypeSports Bikes
Mileage26.31 kmpl
HeadlightLED
Engine321 cc
Max Speed100 kmph
Yamaha R3 Expert Review
By: Paarth Khatri | Updated on: 20 Dec 2023, 12:27 PM
4 out of 5
Pros

Smooth enginePredictable handlingComfortable riding triangle

Cons

No slip-and-assist clutchToo expensive

Yamaha Motor India was once known for being a brand that wanted to sell motorcycles that enthusiasts would want. The manufacturer used to sell the YZF-R3 but it was then discontinued when the BS6 emission norms came into effect. Since then things have been slow and cold. However, earlier this year, Yamaha announced that they would be launching the YZF-R3 and MT-03 in the Indian market. This sparked a lot of hype around the brand once again. So, when Yamaha invited us for a few laps of both motorcycles on the Buddh International Circuit (BIC), we could not say no.

It is important to note that we only rode both motorcycles for just 15 minutes which is 4 laps of the race track. So, these are only our initial impressions and not a full review.

Yamaha R3 and MT-03: Looks and ergonomics

In terms of looks not much has changed since the last time, the R3 was on sale in the Indian market. It now comes with all LED lighting, a fairing and a design that is inspired by its elder siblings. The golden forks do add a bit of character and premiumness to the looks of the motorcycle. Being a sportbike, the R3 comes with slightly rear-set footpegs and clip-on handlebars. Having said that, the ergonomics are not as committed as one would imagine. In fact, they are more accommodating than the R-15 which was quite surprising for me.

Then there is the MT-03 which has a transformer-like front-face and looks like a larger version of the MT-15. The motorcycle just gets twin slim LED Daytime Running Lamps and a projector headlamp. The one thing that is a bit of an eyesore is the fact that the horn is placed right below the headlamp. Being a naked streetfighter, the riding triangle on the MT-03 is more upright and comfortable than the R3. However, because there is no fairing, the wind blast on the MT is a lot more than the R3.

Yamaha R3 and MT-03: Smooth engine

 

Both motorcycles are powered by a 321 cc, parallel-twin engine that is very smooth and delivers power in a very linear fashion. The engine dishes out 41 bhp at 10,750 rpm and a peak torque of 29.5 Nm at 9,000 rpm. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox which unfortunately does not get a slip-and-assist clutch. Because of this, under aggressive downshifting, the rear would start to hop. Moreover, the gearbox would get stuck while shifting from 4th to 5th and then from 5th to 6th. The engine can pull cleanly even at higher gears and slow speeds and speaking of speeds, it can stay all day long at 100 kmph doing 6,000 rpm. We were able to clock a top speed of around 172 kmph on the R3 whereas the MT-03 did 169 kmph.

Yamaha R3 and MT-03: Features

There are no fancy features on the R3 and MT-03. It just comes with a digital instrument cluster that shows various information including a temperature gauge and a gear position indicator. There is no Bluetooth connectivity or USB port to charge mobile devices. Fortunately, the motorcycles do come with all LED lighting and dual-channel ABS.

Yamaha R3 and MT-03: Who should get one?

Well, this is where things get a bit interesting. Yes, people have been waiting for these motorcycles for a long time now but Yamaha is bringing them to India through the CBU route. What this means is that they are priced high. The MT-03 costs 4.60 lakh whereas the R3 is priced at 4.65 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. The recently launched Aprilia RS 457 is priced at 4.1 lakh ex-showroom and it does look more exotic, offers more features and is more powerful as well. But, if you are a purist, someone who just wants a pure basic motorcycle without any of the fancy features then your heart will deviate towards Yamaha's motorcycles.

Yamaha R3 News

The MT-03 and R3 use the same underpinnings.
Yamaha YZF-R3 & MT-03 initial impressions: Motorcycles for purists
20 Dec 2023
Both motorcycles use R3 and MT-03 use a 321 cc, liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine.
Yamaha R3 and MT-03 launched: 5 things to know
16 Dec 2023
The Kawasaki Ninja is the most expensive off the lot, while the Yamaha R3 is priced at a premium over the rest of the rivals
Yamaha R3 vs Aprilia RS 457 vs KTM RC 390 vs Kawasaki Ninja 400: Price Comparo
16 Dec 2023
The Yamaha R3 and the MT-03 come into the Indian market via the import route.
Yamaha R3 and MT-03 launched in India, likely to light up sub-400cc bike market
15 Dec 2023
Yamaha R3 and MT-03 were showcased at MotoGP 2023.
Yamaha R3 and MT-03 to launch today: Price expectation
14 Dec 2023
Yamaha Videos

Yamaha has launched the 2023 FZ-X motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.36 lakh (ex-showroom).
2023 Yamaha FZ-X: First ride review
24 Feb 2023
2022 Yamaha Aerox 155 scooter road test review.
2022 Yamaha Aerox 155 scooter: road test review
6 Dec 2021
Yamaha has launched YZF-R15 V4.0 in India.
2021 Yamaha YZF-R15 V4.0: First Look
21 Sept 2021
<p>Yamaha is out with it's new two wheeler for India, and this time it is not just for the boys. A scooter available in a wide range of colors, is perfect for the age group of 18-24 years. The new Yamaha Ray isn't just soft and curvy, instead looks very sporty, suitable for both boys and girls. See inside to know more as Kartikeya Singhee takes us for a test ride on the new Ray.</p>
Yamaha Ray video review
17 Oct 2012
Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
22 May 2023
Yamaha R3 FAQs

The Yamaha R3 offers a mileage of 26.31 kmpl, making it an efficient choice for those seeking fuel economy in their Sports Bikes.
Yamaha R3 comes in a single variant which is the STD.
The Yamaha R3 boasts a 321 cc engine, generating a max power of 42 PS.
The Yamaha R3 offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 4.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

