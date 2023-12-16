HT Auto
Yamaha R3 vs Aprilia RS 457 vs KTM RC 390 vs Kawasaki Ninja 400: Price Comparo

Yamaha Motor India has finally launched the highly awaited R3 priced at 4.65 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new Yamaha R3 comes to India as Completely Built Units (CBU) and has received a complete generational change since the last time it was sold in the country about half a decade ago. However, the more recent years have also seen the fully-faired sub-500 cc segment grow and how. With the arrival of the Kawasaki Ninja 400, KTM RC 390, and the newly launched Aprilia RS 457, this segment is a hotbed for some action-packed machines.

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 16 Dec 2023, 12:31 PM
The Kawasaki Ninja is the most expensive off the lot, while the Yamaha R3 is priced at a premium over the rest of the rivals
The Kawasaki Ninja is the most expensive off the lot, while the Yamaha R3 is priced at a premium over the rest of the rivals

The new Yamaha R3 has arrived with a rather steep price tag. Just how much of a premium is it? Here's a quick price reckoner of the Yamaha R3 against its rivals.

Also Read : Yamaha R3 and MT-03 launched in India

The KTM RC 390 is a good 1.49 lakh cheaper than the Yamaha R3. It also loses out on an additional cyinder in comparison
The KTM RC 390 is a good 1.49 lakh cheaper than the Yamaha R3. It also loses out on an additional cyinder in comparison

Yamaha R3 vs KTM RC 390

Arguably the Yamaha R3's fiercest rival, the KTM RC 390 was always cheaper given its single-cylinder configuration but managed to pack more power and tech in comparison. Yes, it wasn't refined as the parallel-twin Yamaha but the price proposition was hard to beat. The same rings true for the latest iterations of both modes. The RC 390 has witnessed a substantial price rise over the years along with performance enhancements but continues to be a whole 1.49 lakh cheaper than the new R3 at 3.16 lakh (ex-showroom), giving it a significant advantage over its Japanese rival.

The Kawasaki Ninja 400 is the most expensive motorcycle here but is also the lightest
The Kawasaki Ninja 400 is the most expensive motorcycle here but is also the lightest

Yamaha R3 (HT Auto photo)
Yamaha R3 vs Kawasaki Ninja 400

The Kawasaki Ninja 400 comes with a larger capacity 399 cc parallel-twin engine and comes to India as a Completely Knocked Down (CKD) kit. It is the most expensive bike in its class and packs more power and torque. It is also about 1 kg lighter than the Yamaha. Buyers looking to get the Ninja 400 will have to shell out 59,000 more with the motorcycle's current asking price of 5.24 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Aprilia RS 457 hits the sweet spot with its pricing being completely made in India and also packs more power than the R3
The Aprilia RS 457 hits the sweet spot with its pricing being completely made in India and also packs more power than the R3

Yamaha R3 vs Aprilia RS 457

Aprilia's maiden made-in-India motorcycle is the RS 457, a product that will be built in India and sold globally. The local production gives Aprilia the advantage of bringing the RS 457 at an aggressive price tag of 4.10 lakh (ex-showroom). That's about 55,000 cheaper than the R3 but a good 94,000 more expensive than the KTM RC 390. It's also a whole 1.14 lakh more accessible than the Ninja 400. Aprilia seems to have hit the sweet spot regarding pricing, but we have yet to ride the machine.

First Published Date: 16 Dec 2023, 12:25 PM IST
