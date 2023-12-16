Yamaha R3 vs Aprilia RS 457 vs KTM RC 390 vs Kawasaki Ninja 400: Price Comparo
Yamaha Motor India has finally launched the highly awaited R3 priced at ₹4.65 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new Yamaha R3 comes to India as Completely Built Units (CBU) and has received a complete generational change since the last time it was sold in the country about half a decade ago. However, the more recent years have also seen the fully-faired sub-500 cc segment grow and how. With the arrival of the Kawasaki Ninja 400, KTM RC 390, and the newly launched Aprilia RS 457, this segment is a hotbed for some action-packed machines.
The new Yamaha R3 has arrived with a rather steep price tag. Just how much of a premium is it? Here's a quick price reckoner of the Yamaha R3 against its rivals.
Also Read : Yamaha R3 and MT-03 launched in India
Yamaha R3 vs KTM RC 390
Arguably the Yamaha R3's fiercest rival, the KTM RC 390 was always cheaper given its single-cylinder configuration but managed to pack more power and tech in comparison. Yes, it wasn't refined as the parallel-twin Yamaha but the price proposition was hard to beat. The same rings true for the latest iterations of both modes. The RC 390 has witnessed a substantial price rise over the years along with performance enhancements but continues to be a whole ₹1.49 lakh cheaper than the new R3 at ₹3.16 lakh (ex-showroom), giving it a significant advantage over its Japanese rival.
Also check these Bikes
Yamaha R3 vs Kawasaki Ninja 400
The Kawasaki Ninja 400 comes with a larger capacity 399 cc parallel-twin engine and comes to India as a Completely Knocked Down (CKD) kit. It is the most expensive bike in its class and packs more power and torque. It is also about 1 kg lighter than the Yamaha. Buyers looking to get the Ninja 400 will have to shell out ₹59,000 more with the motorcycle's current asking price of ₹5.24 lakh (ex-showroom).
Yamaha R3 vs Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia's maiden made-in-India motorcycle is the RS 457, a product that will be built in India and sold globally. The local production gives Aprilia the advantage of bringing the RS 457 at an aggressive price tag of ₹4.10 lakh (ex-showroom). That's about ₹55,000 cheaper than the R3 but a good ₹94,000 more expensive than the KTM RC 390. It's also a whole ₹1.14 lakh more accessible than the Ninja 400. Aprilia seems to have hit the sweet spot regarding pricing, but we have yet to ride the machine.