Yamaha R3 and MT-03 launched in India, likely to light up sub-400cc bike market

Yamaha Motor India has finally launched the R3 and the MT-03 in the Indian market. They are priced at ₹4.65 lakh and ₹4.60 lakh respectively. Both prices are ex-showroom and the motorcycles will be sold through Yamaha's Blue Square dealerships. As of now, the motorcycles come to India as a Completely Built Unit and it is expected that the manufacturer might drop the price if the demand is high enough for them to use the Completely Knocked Down route.

Both motorcycles share the same 321 cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that produces 41.4 bhp of peak power at 10,750 rpm and 29.6 Nm of maximum torque at 9,000 rpm. The engine is very smooth but because of its high-revving engine, the rider would need to twist the throttle in case he or she needs to exploit that power. Having said that, the engine is also tractable and does 100 kmph at 6,000 rpm without any vibrations.

Yamaha is using a 6-speed gearbox for the engine. Unfortunately, there is no slip-and-assist clutch on offer because of which under aggressive downshifting the rear does start to hop. Having said that the gearbox is quite smooth for the most part.

The R3 and the MT-03 are quite basic in terms of features. There is no traction control, riding modes or Bluetooth connectivity. The motorcycles only get a dual-channel ABS, all LED lighting and a digital instrument cluster that only shows basic information.

