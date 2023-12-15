HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Yamaha R3 And Mt 03 Launched In India, Likely To Light Up Sub 400cc Bike Market

Yamaha R3 and MT-03 launched in India, likely to light up sub-400cc bike market

Yamaha Motor India has finally launched the R3 and the MT-03 in the Indian market. They are priced at 4.65 lakh and 4.60 lakh respectively. Both prices are ex-showroom and the motorcycles will be sold through Yamaha's Blue Square dealerships. As of now, the motorcycles come to India as a Completely Built Unit and it is expected that the manufacturer might drop the price if the demand is high enough for them to use the Completely Knocked Down route.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 15 Dec 2023, 15:15 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Yamaha
The Yamaha R3 and the MT-03 come into the Indian market via the import route.
Yamaha
The Yamaha R3 and the MT-03 come into the Indian market via the import route.

Both motorcycles share the same 321 cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that produces 41.4 bhp of peak power at 10,750 rpm and 29.6 Nm of maximum torque at 9,000 rpm. The engine is very smooth but because of its high-revving engine, the rider would need to twist the throttle in case he or she needs to exploit that power. Having said that, the engine is also tractable and does 100 kmph at 6,000 rpm without any vibrations.

Yamaha is using a 6-speed gearbox for the engine. Unfortunately, there is no slip-and-assist clutch on offer because of which under aggressive downshifting the rear does start to hop. Having said that the gearbox is quite smooth for the most part.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Yamaha R3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Yamaha R3
₹ 3.50 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Explore your Vehicle
Yamaha Rx 100 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Yamaha RX 100
₹ 1 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Yamaha Rayzr 125 (HT Auto photo)
Yamaha RayZR 125
₹ 69,860 - 91,000**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Yamaha Xsr125 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Yamaha XSR125
₹ 1.35 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Yamaha Neo's (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Yamaha Neo's
₹ 2.50 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Yamaha R7 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Yamaha R7
₹ 10 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details

The R3 and the MT-03 are quite basic in terms of features. There is no traction control, riding modes or Bluetooth connectivity. The motorcycles only get a dual-channel ABS, all LED lighting and a digital instrument cluster that only shows basic information.

First Published Date: 15 Dec 2023, 15:15 PM IST
TAGS: Yamaha R3 MT-03 Yamaha Motor India

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
74% OFF
Microfiber Car Cleaning Soft Brush Ideal as Mop Duster, Washing Brush with Long Handle, Dust Cleaner Car Wash Brush with Handle, Soft Brush Scratch Free, Cleaning Dashboard (Car Duster)
Rs. 389 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo
40% OFF
MelodySusie Portable Electric Nail Drill Professional Cleaner Dust Collection/Lighting 2 in 1 Car Vacuum Cleaner 120W High-Power Handheld Wireless Vacuum Cleaner Home Car Dual-use USB Rechargeable (Black)
Rs. 599 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
67% OFF
3 in 1 High Protection Fast Car Ceramic Coating Spray, Plastic Parts Refurbisher, Fast Fine Scratch Repair, Fast Car Coating, Car Scratch Repair Spray, Pack of 2
Rs. 329 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
1% OFF
GOODAIR Clear Car Windshield Enhancer | Classic |12 Tablets
Rs. 295 Rs. 299
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
Powered by: Acko Logo
Please be noted that any information provided herein above will be received by Acko General Insurance Limited (“Acko”). By mentioning the above information, you agree to provide these details and information to Acko.
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.