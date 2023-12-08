HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Ibw 2023: Aprilia Rs 457 Launched At 4.10 Lakh In India, Bookings Open On December 15

IBW 2023: Aprilia RS 457 launched at 4.10 lakh in India

After a long wait, Piaggio India has finally launched the Aprilia RS 457 at India Bike Week 2023. The motorcycle is priced at 4.10 lakh (ex-showroom) and will sold only through Aprilia's Motoplex dealerships. Bookings will be open on December 15 for a token of 10,000, while deliveries will begin in March 2024. It will be competing against the Kawasaki Ninja 400, KTM RC 390 and the upcoming Yamaha R3.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 08 Dec 2023, 19:33 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Aprilia RS 457 Launch IBW 2023
The made in India Aprilia RS 457 is priced at Rs. 4.10 lakh with bookings set to open from December 15, while deliveries will begin early next year
Aprilia RS 457 Launch IBW 2023
The made in India Aprilia RS 457 is priced at Rs. 4.10 lakh with bookings set to open from December 15, while deliveries will begin early next year

The Aprilia RS 457 looks like a toned-down version of the RS 660. It has a similar-looking front end with LED Daytime Running Lamps and sleek headlamps. Being a proper sports bike, there is a full fairing, a set of clip-ons and rear set footpegs. The motorcycle does look quite premium and feels up-market as well. Then there is the exclusivity factor which will ensure that the Aprilia RS 457 turns heads on our Indian roads.

Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457 uses a parallel-twin engine that produces 47 bhp. It is being manufactured at Piaggio's Baramati plant in India.
Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457 uses a parallel-twin engine that produces 47 bhp. It is being manufactured at Piaggio's Baramati plant in India.

Aprilia has equipped the RS 457 with ride-by-wire throttle, LED lighting, three levels of riding modes and three levels of traction control settings. There is also a 5-inch TFT screen that shows all the vital information to the rider.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Pure Ev Epluto 7g Max (HT Auto photo)
PURE EV Epluto 7G Max
₹ 1.15 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Aprilia Rs 457 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Aprilia RS 457
₹ 4 - 5 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Aprilia Rs 660 (HT Auto photo)
Aprilia RS 660
₹ 13.39 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Aprilia Rsv4 (HT Auto photo)
Aprilia RSV4
₹ 23.69 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Aprilia Tuono V4 (HT Auto photo)
Aprilia Tuono V4
₹ 20.66 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Aprilia Sxr 160 (HT Auto photo)
Aprilia SXR 160
₹ 1.26 - 1.33 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Aprilia is using a new 457 cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, parallel-twin engine that is tuned to churn 47 bhp and 46 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a 6-speed transmission. The motorcycle is underpinned by a twin-spar aluminium frame that is suspended by up-side down forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear. Braking duties are handled by a disc in the front as well as at the rear. There is a dual-channel anti-lock braking system on offer as well.

Also Read : Yamaha R3 and MT-03 to launch on 15th December. Check details

The motorcycle has been developed and designed in Italy but it is being manufactured at Piaggio's Baramati plant in India. However, because it is a premium product, it is being priced on the higher side when compared to some of its rivals.

First Published Date: 08 Dec 2023, 19:33 PM IST
TAGS: RS 660 Aprilia Aprilia India RS 457 Aprilia RS 457 India Bike Week India Bike Week 2023

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
74% OFF
Microfiber Car Cleaning Soft Brush Ideal as Mop Duster, Washing Brush with Long Handle, Dust Cleaner Car Wash Brush with Handle, Soft Brush Scratch Free, Cleaning Dashboard Curved Design - Grey
Rs. 389 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo
64% OFF
Antson Portable High Power 2 in 1 Car Vacuum Cleaner | USB Rechargeable Wireless Handheld Car Vacuum Cleaner Traveling, Camping Reusable and Sustainable, Portable,Rechargeable Vacuum (2 in 1)
Rs. 699 Rs. 1,939
Amazon_Logo
1% OFF
GOODAIR Clear Car Windshield Enhancer | Classic |12 Tablets
Rs. 295 Rs. 299
Amazon_Logo
SHAYONAM Dent Removal Kit - Powerful Car Dent Repair Kit - Suction Cup Dent Puller Handle Lifter and Dent Repair Puller for Car Body Dent, Glass, Tiles and Mirror (Plastic)
Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
Powered by: Acko Logo
Please be noted that any information provided herein above will be received by Acko General Insurance Limited (“Acko”). By mentioning the above information, you agree to provide these details and information to Acko.
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.