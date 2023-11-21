Yamaha R3 and MT-03 to launch on 15th December. Check details

After a long wait, Yamaha has confirmed that they will be launching the R3 and MT-03 in the Indian market on December 15th. The motorcycles will be sold through Yamaha's Blue Square dealerships and the deliveries are expected to start soon. Few dealerships have already started accepting bookings unofficially. The R3 and MT-03 were also showcased at Moto GP 2023 where it was confirmed that Yamaha will launch both motorcycles in the Indian market.

The R3 and MT-03 will be competing against the Kawasaki Ninja 300, KTM RC 390, 390 Duke, TVS Apache RR 310, TVS Apache RTR 310, BMW G 310 RR and BMW G 310 R. Yamaha used to sell the R3 when it was in its BS4 stage but then it was discontinued. Then there is the MT-03 which is landing on the Indian shores for the very first time. The motorcycles are coming to India through the CBU route which means they will not be as aggressively priced as the KTMs.

Both motorcycles use the same engine. It is a 321 cc, liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine that produces 41.4 bhp of peak power and 29.6 Nm of maximum torque. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox with a slip and assist clutch. In terms of features, the motorcycles come with all-LED lighting and an LCD instrument cluster that does not get Bluetooth connectivity.

The platform on the motorcycles is also the same. The frame is suspended by up-side down forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear. Braking duties are done by a single disc in the front as well as at the rear. There is dual-channel ABS on offer as well. There are 17-inch alloy wheels on offer so finding a new set of tyres should not be an issue.

