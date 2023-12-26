In 2024 CFMoto 650NK or Yamaha R3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours In 2024 CFMoto 650NK or Yamaha R3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. CFMoto 650NK Price starts at Rs 3.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha R3 Price starts at Rs 4.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 650NK engine makes power and torque 61.18 PS @ 9000 rpm & 56 NM @ 7000 rpm. On the other hand, R3 engine makes power & torque 42 PS @ 10750 rpm & 29.5 Nm @ 9000 rpm respectively. CFMoto offers the 650NK in 2 colours. The 650NK mileage is around 21.0 kmpl. The R3 mileage is around 26.31 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less