Yamaha R3 and MT-03 launched: 5 things to know

People have been waiting for a long time for Yamaha to launch its higher-capacity motorcycles in the Indian market. On 15th December, it finally happened, Yamaha launched the R3 and the MT-03 in the Indian market. This is the first time that the MT-03 makes its way to the Indian shores while the R3 was on sale before it got discontinued when the new emission norms were upgraded. The motorcycles come to the Indian market through the CBU route and will sit on top of Yamaha's lineup.

Yamaha R3 and MT-03: Looks and ergonomics

In terms of design, not a lot has changed when compared to the R3's BS4 counterpart. It is still inspired by its elder siblings, there are slim LED headlamps with a hollow part in between them, there is full fairing and a slim rear section with an LED tail lamp. Surprisingly, the ergonomics are quite comfortable and not very cramped. They are more comfortable than the riding triangle of the R-15.

Then there is the MT-03 which looks more aggressive than the R3 because it is a naked streetfighter. The ergonomics are also more comfortable as the riding triangle is more upright. The fuel tank looks muscular and the front end is very aggressive while the rear section is quite slim.

Yamaha R3 and MT-03: Engine

Both motorcycles use a 321 cc, liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine that is very smooth and produces 41 bhp of max power at 41.4 bhp of peak power at 10,750 rpm and 29.6 Nm of maximum torque at 9,000 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox which does not get a slip and assist clutch.

Yamaha R3 and MT-03: Features

The R3 and the MT-03 are quite basic in terms of features. There is no traction control, riding modes or Bluetooth connectivity. The motorcycles only get a dual-channel ABS, all LED lighting and a digital instrument cluster that only shows basic information.

Yamaha R3 and MT-03: Hardware

Suspension duties on both motorcycles are done by up-side down forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear. Braking duties are performed by a disc at both ends. There is dual-channel ABS on offer as well.

Yamaha R3 and MT-03: Price

The Yamaha R3 is priced at ₹4.65 lakh ex-showroom whereas the MT-03 costs ₹4.60 lakh ex-showroom. At this price, the motorcycles are quite expensive when compared to the rivals.

