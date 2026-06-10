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HomeCompare BikesF77 [2022-2024] vs R3

Ultraviolette F77 [2022-2024] vs Yamaha R3

In 2026 Ultraviolette F77 [2022-2024] or Yamaha R3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ultraviolette F77 [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 3.8 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha R3 Price starts at Rs. 3.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, R3 engine makes power & torque 42 PS PS & 29.5 Nm respectively. Ultraviolette offers the F77 [2022-2024] in 9 colours. F77 [2022-2024] has a range of up to 307 km/charge. The R3 mileage is around 25 kmpl.
F77 [2022-2024] vs R3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS F77 [2022-2024] R3
BrandUltravioletteYamaha
Price₹ 3.8 Lakhs₹ 3.39 Lakhs
Range307 km/charge-
Mileage-25 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-321 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time--

Filters
F77 [2022-2024]
Ultraviolette F77 [2022-2024]
STD
₹3.80 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
R3
Yamaha R3
STD
₹3.39 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ultraviolette F77 [2022-2024] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Speedometer
Rear Suspension View
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Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Ground Clearance
160 mm160 mm
Wheelbase
1340 mm1380
Kerb Weight
197 kg169 kg
Saddle Height
800 mm780 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm298 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17 Rear :-150/60-17Front :-110/70-17, Rear :- 140/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Alloy-
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
206 km/charge-
Max Speed
140 kmph170 kmph
Swappable Battery
Yes-
No Of Batteries
3-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
27000 w-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Water Proof Rating
IP67 ( Battery )-
Gear Box
Single reduction helical gear box6 Speed
Chassis
Steel Trellis with Aluminium Bulk Head-
Rear Suspension
Monoshock - preload adjustable-
Front Suspension
Upside-down Telescopic fork with a diameter of 41 mm-
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth,WiFi-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Additional Features
Additional Features Of VariantRide ModesCaster angle - 25 Degree, Trail - 95 mm, Fuel consumption indicator - Equipped
Geo Fencing
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Multi-function 5" TFTYes
Battery Warranty
Battery Warranty-
Battery Capacity
7.1 kWh7 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDBi-functional LED
Battery Type
Lithium-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
3,99,6323,80,541
Ex-Showroom Price
3,80,0003,39,028
RTO
027,122
Insurance
19,63214,391
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
8,5898,179
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Smooth enginePredictable handlingComfortable riding triangle

Cons

No slip-and-assist clutchToo expensive

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Latest Car & Bike News

On June 6, 2026, Ultraviolette's F77 Mach 2 became the first Indian production motorcycle to complete a lap of the Isle of Man TT Mountain Circuit.
Ultraviolette F77 becomes first Indian production motorcycle to complete Isle of Man TT Mountain Circuit
10 Jun 2026
The Yamaha R3 and MT-03 are now cheaper by up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.3 lakh when compared to their launch prices in 2023
Yamaha MT-03 & R3 prices reduced by 20,000 after GST cuts. Right time to buy?
4 Oct 2025
Yamaha R3 with 70th Anniversary Edition colour scheme.
Yamaha R15 and R3 get special 70th Anniversary Edition; will it come to India?
15 May 2026
The 2026 Yamaha R3 anniversary edition has been unveiled internationally.
2026 Yamaha R3 70th anniversary livery unveiled
2 Dec 2025
Ultraviolette’s new cashback programme rewards petrol two-wheeler owners who switch to the F77 or X-47.
Ultraviolette launches ‘Kill the Petrol Bill’ cashback programme for F77 and X-47 buyers
6 Jun 2026
The Ultraviolette F77 and Flying Flea C6 show two very different ideas of what a premium electric motorcycle can be.
Ultraviolette F77 vs Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6: Similar pricing, different offerings
12 Apr 2026
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  News

Latest Videos

Yamaha has launched YZF-R15 V4.0 in India.
2021 Yamaha YZF-R15 V4.0: First Look
21 Sept 2021
Ultraviolette has launched the updated version of the F77 Mach 2 and F77 Mach 2 Recon at introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.99 lakh and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.99 lakh respectively.
Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 video review: Is it better than its predecessor?
8 Jul 2024
Yamaha has launched the 2023 FZ-X motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.36 lakh (ex-showroom).
2023 Yamaha FZ-X: First ride review
24 Feb 2023
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
23 Jan 2024
Ultraviolette F77 electric motorcycle has been launched in India at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.80 lakh. Here is our review whether it is worth the price tag.
Ultraviolette F77 electric motorcycle review
30 Jan 2023
2022 Yamaha Aerox 155 scooter road test review.
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