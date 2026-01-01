|Engine
|321 cc
The R3 STD, is listed at ₹3.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the R3 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The R3 STD is available in 2 colour options: Black, Icon Blue.
The R3 STD is powered by a 321 cc engine.
In the R3's price range, buyers can choose to consider the TVS Apache RR 310 priced between ₹2.78 Lakhs - 3.37 Lakhs or the BMW G 310 RR priced between ₹2.81 Lakhs - 2.99 Lakhs.
The R3 STD has Display and Low Fuel Indicator.