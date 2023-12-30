Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto

Yamaha R3 STD

1/8
2/8
3/8
4/8
5/8
View all Images
6/8
4.65 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers
Yamaha R3 Key Specs
Engine321 cc
Power42 PS @ 10750 rpm
Max Speed100 kmph
View all R3 specs and features

R3 STD Latest Updates

R3 falls under Sports Bikes category and has 1 variant. The price of R3 STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 4.65 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of STD is 14

  • Fuel Capacity: 14 l
  • Length: 2090 mm
  • Max Power: 42 PS @ 10750 rpm
  • Engine Type: liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, DOHC 2-cylinder, 4-valves
    • ...Read More

    Yamaha R3 STD Price

    STD
    ₹4.65 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    321 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    4,64,900
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    4,64,900
    EMI@9,993/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Close

    Yamaha R3 STD Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    14 l
    Ground Clearance
    160 mm
    Length
    2090 mm
    Wheelbase
    1380
    Kerb Weight
    169 kg
    Height
    1140 mm
    Saddle Height
    780 mm
    Width
    730 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    298 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-110/70-17, Rear :- 140/70-17
    Rear Brake Diameter
    220 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Max Speed
    100 kmph
    Max Power
    42 PS @ 10750 rpm
    Stroke
    44.1 mm
    Max Torque
    29.5 Nm @ 9000 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Drive Type
    Chain Drive
    Displacement
    321 cc
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Engine Type
    liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, DOHC 2-cylinder, 4-valves
    Clutch
    Multiplate Wet Clutch
    Cooling System
    Liquid Cooled
    No Of Cylinders
    2
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Valve Per Cylinder
    2
    Gear Box
    6 Speed
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Bore
    68 mm
    Emission Type
    bs6-2.0
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Seat Type
    Split
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Additional Features
    Caster angle - 25 Degree, Trail - 95 mm, Fuel consumption indicator - Equipped
    Odometer
    Digital
    Instrument Console
    Digital
    Display
    Yes
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    Headlight
    Bi-functional LED
    Yamaha R3 STD EMI
    EMI8,993 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    4,18,410
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    4,18,410
    Interest Amount
    1,21,186
    Payable Amount
    5,39,596

    Yamaha R3 Alternatives

    Yamaha MT-03

    Yamaha MT-03 STD

    4.6 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    R3 vs MT-03
    Aprilia RS 457

    Aprilia RS 457 STD

    4.25 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    R3 vs RS 457
    Ultraviolette F77

    Ultraviolette F77 Recon

    3.8 - 5.5 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    R3 vs F77
    Benelli 502 C

    Benelli 502 C Red

    4.98 - 5.35 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    R3 vs 502 C
    CFMoto 650GT

    CFMoto 650GT STD

    5.49 - 5.69 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    R3 vs 650GT

    Popular Sports Bikes

    Yamaha R15 V4

    Yamaha R15 V4

    1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    R15 V4 Price in Delhi
    Yamaha FZS-FI V3

    Yamaha FZS-FI V3

    1.21 - 1.22 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    FZS-FI V3 Price in Delhi
    Bajaj Pulsar NS 125

    Bajaj Pulsar NS 125

    99,571
    Check latest Offers
    Pulsar NS 125 Price in Delhi
    Bajaj Pulsar N160

    Bajaj Pulsar N160

    1.31 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Pulsar N160 Price in Delhi
    Bajaj Pulsar RS200

    Bajaj Pulsar RS200

    1.72 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Pulsar RS200 Price in Delhi
    View all
     Popular Sports Bikes

    Popular Yamaha Bikes

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    View all  Yamaha Bikes

    Latest Bikes in India 2023

    Simple Energy Dot One

    Simple Energy Dot One

    99,999
    Check latest offers
    Yamaha R3

    Yamaha R3

    4.65 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Yamaha MT-03

    Yamaha MT-03

    4.6 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Aprilia RS 457

    Aprilia RS 457

    4.25 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

    Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

    2.69 - 2.84 Lakhs
    Check latest offers

    Popular Bikes in India 2023

    Hero Splendor Plus

    Hero Splendor Plus

    75,141 - 76,486
    Check latest offers
    Yamaha MT-15

    Yamaha MT-15

    1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Honda Activa 6G

    Honda Activa 6G

    76,234 - 82,734
    Check latest offers
    Yamaha R15 V4

    Yamaha R15 V4

    1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    Check latest offers

    Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

    CFMoto 250NK

    CFMoto 250NK

    1.75 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Emflux Motors Emflux One

    Emflux Motors Emflux One

    5.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Indian Springfield

    Indian Springfield

    30.87 - 33.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Indian Scout Bobber

    Indian Scout Bobber

    13.15 - 13.65 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Yamaha YZF R1

    Yamaha YZF R1

    20.39 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details