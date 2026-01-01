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R3PriceMileageSpecifications
Yamaha R3 Front Side View
1/8
Yamaha R3 Right Side View
2/8
Yamaha R3 Front Handle View
3/8
Yamaha R3 Front Wheel
4/8
Yamaha R3 Front Wheel View
5/8
Yamaha R3 Model Name
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6/8

Yamaha R3 STD

4 out of 5
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3.81 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Yamaha R3 Key Specs
Engine321 cc
View all R3 specs and features

R3 STD

R3 STD Prices

The R3 STD, is listed at ₹3.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

R3 STD Mileage

All variants of the R3 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

R3 STD Colours

The R3 STD is available in 2 colour options: Black, Icon Blue.

R3 STD Engine and Transmission

The R3 STD is powered by a 321 cc engine.

R3 STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the R3's price range, buyers can choose to consider the TVS Apache RR 310 priced between ₹2.78 Lakhs - 3.37 Lakhs or the BMW G 310 RR priced between ₹2.81 Lakhs - 2.99 Lakhs.

R3 STD Specs & Features

The R3 STD has Display and Low Fuel Indicator.

Yamaha R3 STD Price

R3 STD

₹3.81 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
3,39,028
RTO
27,122
Insurance
14,391
On-Road Price in Delhi
3,80,541
EMI@8,179/mo
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Yamaha R3 STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
14 l
Ground Clearance
160 mm
Length
2090 mm
Wheelbase
1380
Kerb Weight
169 kg
Height
1140 mm
Saddle Height
780 mm
Width
730 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Dual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
298 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17, Rear :- 140/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
170 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
42 PS @ 10750 rpm
Stroke
44.1 mm
Max Torque
29.5 Nm @ 9000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
321 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, DOHC 2-cylinder, 4-valves
Clutch
Multiplate Wet Clutch
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
2
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
68 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Features and Safety

Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Speedometer
Digital
Additional Features
Caster angle - 25 Degree, Trail - 95 mm, Fuel consumption indicator - Equipped
Odometer
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Display
Yes

Electricals

Battery Capacity
7 Ah
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
Bi-functional LED
Yamaha R3 STD EMI
EMI7,361 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
3,42,486
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
3,42,486
Interest Amount
99,196
Payable Amount
4,41,682

Yamaha R3 Alternatives

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