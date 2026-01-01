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CFMoto 650NK Front Left View
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CFMoto 650NK Fuel Tank View
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CFMoto 650NK Handle Bar View
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CFMoto 650NK Seat View
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CFMoto 650NK Shocker View
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CFMoto 650NK Suspension View
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CFMoto 650NK STD

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
4.88 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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CFMoto 650NK Key Specs
Engine649.3 cc
View all 650NK specs and features

650NK STD

650NK STD Prices

The 650NK STD, is listed at ₹4.88 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

650NK STD Mileage

All variants of the 650NK offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

650NK STD Colours

The 650NK STD is available in 2 colour options: Blue, White.

650NK STD Engine and Transmission

The 650NK STD is powered by a 649.3 cc engine.

650NK STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the 650NK's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Aprilia RS 457 priced between ₹4.22 Lakhs - 4.37 Lakhs or the Aprilia Tuono 457 priced ₹3.99 Lakhs.

650NK STD Specs & Features

The 650NK STD has Pass Switch, Clock, Passenger Footrest and Low Fuel Indicator.

CFMoto 650NK STD Price

650NK STD

₹4.88 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
4,29,000
RTO
34,320
Insurance
24,570
On-Road Price in Delhi
4,87,890
EMI@10,487/mo
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CFMoto 650NK STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
17 L
Ground Clearance
150 mm
Length
2114 mm
Wheelbase
1415 mm
Height
1100 mm
Kerb Weight
206 kg
Saddle Height
815 mm
Width
757 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Dual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17, Rear :-160/60-17
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
180 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
61.18 PS @ 9000 rpm
Stroke
60 mm
Max Torque
56 NM @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Displacement
649.3 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
2-cylinder inline, 8-valve, Liquid cooled,DOHC, BOSCH EFI
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
2
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6-speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
83 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Rear Suspension
Cantilever Type
Front Suspension
Retractable Type

Features and Safety

Seat Type
Split
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Passenger Footrest
Yes

Electricals

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
CFMoto 650NK STD EMI
EMI9,438 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
4,39,100
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
4,39,100
Interest Amount
1,27,178
Payable Amount
5,66,278

CFMoto 650NK Alternatives

Aprilia RS 457

Aprilia RS 457

4.22 - 4.37 Lakhs
650NKvsRS 457
Aprilia Tuono 457

Aprilia Tuono 457

3.99 Lakhs
650NKvsTuono 457
QJ Motor SRK 400

QJ Motor SRK 400

3.89 Lakhs Onwards
650NKvsSRK 400
Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet

Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet

2.99 - 3.99 Lakhs
650NKvsF77 SuperStreet
Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2

Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2

2.99 - 3.99 Lakhs
+4
650NKvsF77 Mach 2

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