|Engine
|649.3 cc
The 650NK STD, is listed at ₹4.88 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the 650NK offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The 650NK STD is available in 2 colour options: Blue, White.
The 650NK STD is powered by a 649.3 cc engine.
In the 650NK's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Aprilia RS 457 priced between ₹4.22 Lakhs - 4.37 Lakhs or the Aprilia Tuono 457 priced ₹3.99 Lakhs.
The 650NK STD has Pass Switch, Clock, Passenger Footrest and Low Fuel Indicator.