CFMoto 650NK Specifications

CFMoto 650NK starting price is Rs. 3,99,000 in India. CFMoto 650NK is available in 1 variant and Powered by a null engine.
CFMoto 650NK Specs

CFMoto 650NK comes with 649.3 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of 650NK starts at Rs. 3.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, CFMoto 650NK sits in the Sports Naked Bikes ...Read More

CFMoto 650NK Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
17 L
Load Capacity
150 kg
Ground Clearance
150 mm
Length
2114 mm
Wheelbase
1415 mm
Kerb Weight
206 kg
Height
1100 mm
Saddle Height
815 mm
Width
757 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17,Rear :-160/60-17
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Max Power
61.18 PS @ 9000 rpm
Stroke
60 mm
Max Torque
56 NM @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Ignition
ECU
No of Cylinders
2
Compression Ratio
11.3:1
Displacement
649.3 cc
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Engine Type
2-cylinder inline, 8-valve, Liquid cooled,DOHC, BOSCH EFI
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6-speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
83 mm
Chassis
Lightweight Frame
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes
Rear Suspension
Cantilever Type
Front Suspension
Retractable Type
ABS
Dual Channel
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
LED Tail Lights
Yes
Headlight
LED

CFMoto News

The 2022 model comes covered in orange and blue with white graphics and a bold CFMoto logo on the side panels.
2022 CFMoto 300SR breaks cover in new sportier paint livery
29 Jan 2022
Built around trellis frame, the 250 CL-X neo-retro roadster packs the same 249cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine found on its naked street counterpart.
CFMoto 250 CL-X neo-retro roadster breaks cover: Top things to note
19 Jan 2022
2022 CFMoto 650 GT has also been introduced in new Nebula Black paint scheme which combines grey and matte black paint scheme.
India-bound 2022 CFMoto 650 GT breaks cover: Key highlights
9 Nov 2021
The 2021 CFMoto NK650 features a new BS 6 compliant powertrain. Image: 2020 CFMoto NK650
CFMoto starts deliveries of its BS 6-complaint 650 cc bikes in India
23 Oct 2021
The new Race edition of CFMoto 250SR may not be launched in the Indian market anytime soon.
KTM RC 200 rivalling CFMoto 250SR Race edition revealed
22 Jul 2021
View all
 

