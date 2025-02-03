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HomeCompare Bikes650NK vs F77 Mach 2

CFMoto 650NK vs Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2

In 2026 CFMoto 650NK or Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. CFMoto 650NK Price starts at Rs. 4.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 Price starts at Rs. 2.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 650NK engine makes power and torque 61.18 PS PS & 56 Nm. On the other hand, F77 Mach 2 engine makes power & torque 36.2-40.2 bhp W & 90-100 Nm respectively. CFMoto offers the 650NK in 2 colours. Ultraviolette offers the F77 Mach 2 in 9 colours. The 650NK mileage is around 20 kmpl. F77 Mach 2 has a range of up to 211-323 km/charge.
650NK vs F77 Mach 2 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 650nk F77 mach 2
BrandCFMotoUltraviolette
Price₹ 4.29 Lakhs₹ 2.99 Lakhs
Range-211-323 km/charge
Mileage20 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-7.1 kWh
Engine Capacity649.3 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-3 Hrs.

Filters
650NK
CFMoto 650NK
STD
₹4.29 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
F77 Mach 2
Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2
STD
₹2.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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CFMoto 650NK Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Fuel Tank View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
17 L-
Ground Clearance
150 mm160 mm
Length
2114 mm-
Wheelbase
1415 mm1340 mm
Height
1100 mm-
Kerb Weight
206 kg197 kg
Saddle Height
815 mm800 mm
Width
757 mm-
ABS
Dual ChannelMono & Dual channe
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-17, Rear :-160/60-17Front :-110/70-17 Rear :-150/60-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
180 kmph155 kmph
Max Power
61.18 PS @ 9000 rpm27 kW
Stroke
60 mm-
Max Torque
56 NM @ 7000 rpm90 Nm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Displacement
649.3 cc-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
2-cylinder inline, 8-valve, Liquid cooled,DOHC, BOSCH EFI-
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
2-
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6-speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
83 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Rear Suspension
Cantilever TypeMonoshock - preload adjustable
Front Suspension
Retractable TypeUpside-down Telescopic fork with a diameter of 41 mm. Preload adjustable
Features
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Speedometer
Digital-
Console
Digital-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
YesDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
4,87,8902,99,000
Ex-Showroom Price
4,29,0002,99,000
RTO
34,3200
Insurance
24,5700
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
10,4866,426

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Latest Videos

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