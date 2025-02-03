In 2026 CFMoto 650NK or Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. CFMoto 650NK Price starts at Rs. 4.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 Price starts at Rs. 2.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 650NK engine makes power and torque 61.18 PS PS & 56 Nm. On the other hand, F77 Mach 2 engine makes power & torque 36.2-40.2 bhp W & 90-100 Nm respectively. CFMoto offers the 650NK in 2 colours. Ultraviolette offers the F77 Mach 2 in 9 colours. The 650NK mileage is around 20 kmpl. F77 Mach 2 has a range of up to 211-323 km/charge.
650NK vs F77 Mach 2 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|650nk
|F77 mach 2
|Brand
|CFMoto
|Ultraviolette
|Price
|₹ 4.29 Lakhs
|₹ 2.99 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|211-323 km/charge
|Mileage
|20 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|7.1 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|649.3 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3 Hrs.