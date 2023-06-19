HT Auto
Home Auto Videos Buy Ev Or Not? | All Things Ev

Buy EV or Not? | All Things EV

Hello! If you're considering switching to an electric vehicle (EV) in India, there are several factors you should keep in mind before making the switch. One of the main factors to consider is the cost of EVs in India. EVs can be more expensive than gas-powered vehicles. For instance, the Tata Nexon starts at around 6.99 lahks (ex-showroom), but the Nexon EV has a higher price tag. However, the Indian government provides a subsidy of up to 1.5 lakh for first-time electric car buyers under the FAME-II scheme, which can help reduce the cost.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 Jun 2023, 12:37 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
₹ 13.99 - 16.85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev Prime (HT Auto photo)
Tata  Nexon Ev Prime
₹ 14.99 - 17.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev Max (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev Max
₹ 17.74 - 19.54 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
₹ 7 - 13.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Sierra Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Sierra Ev
₹25 - 30 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mg 4 Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mg 4 Ev
₹30 - 32 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
First Published Date: 19 Jun 2023, 12:37 PM IST
TAGS: ev cars electric vehicle ev tata nexon nexon 2023 nexon should you buy an electric car should you buy an electric car 2023 electric cars electric car best electric car ev cars india cost of ev cars in india electric car cost vs petrol electric car cost in india
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
19% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g,Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 324 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
8% OFF
Pidilite WD-40, Multipurpose Car care Spray, 420ml Rust Remover, Lubricant, Stain Remover, Powerful Chimney Cleaner, Degreaser, and Bike Chain Cleaner & Chain Lube (341g)
Rs. 345 Rs. 375
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city