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RS 457PriceMileageSpecifications
Aprilia RS 457 Right View
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Aprilia RS 457 Front Right View
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Aprilia RS 457 Rear Right View
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Aprilia RS 457 Disc View
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Aprilia RS 457 Engine View
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Aprilia RS 457 Front Tyre View
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Aprilia RS 457 STD

4 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
4.80 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Aprilia RS 457 Key Specs
Engine457 cc
View all RS 457 specs and features

RS 457 STD

RS 457 STD Prices

The RS 457 STD, is listed at ₹4.80 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

RS 457 STD Mileage

All variants of the RS 457 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

RS 457 STD Colours

The RS 457 STD is available in 5 colour options: Opalescent Light, Racing Stripes, Prismatic Dark, Arsenic Yellow, Snake Blue.

RS 457 STD Engine and Transmission

The RS 457 STD is powered by a 457 cc engine.

RS 457 STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the RS 457's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Aprilia Tuono 457 priced ₹3.99 Lakhs or the CFMoto 650NK priced ₹4.29 Lakhs.

RS 457 STD Specs & Features

The RS 457 STD has Riding Modes, Low Fuel Indicator, Roadside Assistance, Pass Switch and Passenger Footrest.

Aprilia RS 457 STD Price

RS 457 STD

₹4.80 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
4,22,229
RTO
33,778
Insurance
24,464
On-Road Price in Delhi
4,80,471
EMI@10,327/mo
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Aprilia RS 457 STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
13 L
Kerb Weight
175 kg
Saddle Height
800 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17 Rear :-150/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
190 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
47.58 PS @ 9400 rpm
Stroke
61.1 mm
Max Torque
43.5 Nm @ 6700 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
457 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
2 parallel forward facing cylinders, 4 valves per cylinder, liquid-cooled with Ride-By-Wire
Clutch
Multiplate wet clutch with slipper system
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
2
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
69 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Rear Suspension
Monoshock, adjustable preload, 130 mm wheel travel
Front Suspension
41mm upside-down fork, adjustable preload, 120mm travel

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Roadside Assistance
Yes
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Ride By Wire System
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
5 Inch TFT

Electricals

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Aprilia RS 457 STD EMI
EMI9,294 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
4,32,423
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
4,32,423
Interest Amount
1,25,244
Payable Amount
5,57,667

Aprilia RS 457 other Variants

RS 457 GP Replica

₹4.97 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
4,37,228
RTO
34,978
Insurance
24,699
On-Road Price in Delhi
4,96,905
EMI@10,680/mo
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Aprilia RS 457 Alternatives

Aprilia Tuono 457

Aprilia Tuono 457

3.99 Lakhs
RS 457vsTuono 457
CFMoto 650NK

CFMoto 650NK

4.29 Lakhs
RS 457vs650NK
QJ Motor SRK 400

QJ Motor SRK 400

3.89 Lakhs Onwards
RS 457vsSRK 400
Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet

Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet

2.99 - 3.99 Lakhs
RS 457vsF77 SuperStreet
Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2

Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2

2.99 - 3.99 Lakhs
+4
RS 457vsF77 Mach 2

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